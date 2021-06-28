The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Belgium knock out Portugal, Czechs end Dutch dreams

Belgium knock out Portugal, Czechs end Dutch dreams

FOOTBALL: Thorgan Hazard scored the only goal of the game as Belgium knocked the holders Portugal out of Euro 2020 yesterday (June 28) after the Czech Republic ended the dreams of a 10-man Netherlands side.

FootballEuros
By AFP

Monday 28 June 2021, 09:45AM

Czech Republic’s midfielder Tomas Holes (right) scores the opening goal in their 2-0 win over the Netherlands yesterday (June 28). Photo: AFP

Czech Republic’s midfielder Tomas Holes (right) scores the opening goal in their 2-0 win over the Netherlands yesterday (June 28). Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team-mates were hoping to defend the trophy they won in Paris five years ago but they could not recover after the lesser heralded of the Hazard brothers smashed home just before half-time in Seville and Belgium held out for a 1-0 victory.

The meeting between the reigning champions and the world’s top-ranked team was hotly anticipated but it never lived up to expectations.

Belgium will not care as they advance to another exciting tie, a mouth-watering quarter-final against Italy in Munich on Friday.

“I just tried my luck,” said Borussia Dortmund winger Hazard. “It wasn’t easy but to go all the way in a tournament you have to suffer at times.”

It remains to be seen if their captain, Kevin De Bruyne, will be fit to face Italy after he was forced off early in the second half feeling the effects of an earlier Joao Palhinha challenge that left him with an injured ankle.

Coach Roberto Martinez also saw skipper Eden Hazard come off late on with a hamstring problem.

Raphael Guerreiro came closest to equalising for Portugal but Ronaldo rarely looked like getting the goal that would have seen him break the all-time international scoring record.

He equalled the record of 109 goals established by Iran’s Ali Daei with a brace in the 2-2 draw with France in Portugal’s final group game.

At 36, this could well have been Ronaldo’s last ever match at the European Championship but he will certainly hope to play at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“There are players in tears,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. “We are very sad because the players gave everything.”

De Ligt red card costly

Earlier the Netherlands saw their run ended as goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick gave the Czech Republic a 2-0 victory in Budapest.

The tie in the Hungarian capital swung on two moments early in the second period that went against Frank de Boer’s side.

Donyell Malen was denied by Tomas Vaclik after bursting through and finding himself with just the Czech goalkeeper to beat and then Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt was sent off after a VAR review for a deliberate handball.

Holes opened the scoring in the 68th minute and the 28-year-old Slavia Prague midfielder then made the clinching second goal with 10 minutes left, pouncing on a loose ball and breaking through to set up Schick.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

It was Schick’s fourth goal of the Euro so far and the Czech Republic, ranked 40th in the world, now go through to a quarter-final against Denmark in Baku next Saturday, July 3.

“We might not be big stars like the Dutch but we showed great team spirit and that is what made the difference,” said Schick.

Denmark secured their place in the last eight with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday before Italy joined them by beating Austria 2-1 in extra time at Wembley.

Meanwhile the inquest will begin in the Netherlands as their first appearance at a major tournament since the 2014 World Cup ends in disappointment after some promising displays in the group phase.

As the 1988 Euro winners head home, De Ligt shouldered responsibility following his sending-off.

“The moment changed the game and I feel responsible. I saw how the guys fought after and I’m proud of it. But I feel bad about the incident,” De Ligt told Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

Bigger crowd in Bucharest

Meanwhile the build-up continues to tomorrow’s last-16 clash between England and old rivals Germany in London.

England will be looking for their first win over the Germans in a tournament knockout match since the 1966 World Cup final, something their manager Gareth Southgate tried to play down yesterday.

“I don’t need to demystify it. The history is an irrelevance to them,” he said of his players.

Today World Cup holders France will be expected to see off Switzerland in Bucharest, where local authorities have increased the number of fans allowed in.

Around 25,000 will be permitted inside the National Arena in the Romanian capital, amounting to half the overall capacity as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Today’s earlier match will see Croatia tackle Spain in Copenhagen.

Croatia will be without Ivan Perisic, one of their key players, after he became the latest star at the tournament to test positive for coronavirus.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Verstappen unbeatable in Styria
Italy see off battling Austria to join Denmark in Euro 2020 quarters
Verstappen puts Red Bull on home pole in Styria
Khun Gunn aiming to shoot high in Tokyo
Anurak takes over men’s teams in caretaker capacity
Japan MotoGP cancelled, Thailand race rescheduled
Vagabond’s sevens series gets the green light
Record-equalling Ronaldo saves Portugal as Germany avoid shock exit
England clinch top spot in Euro 2020 group, Croatia through
ACG the winner as Cows tip Penguins in resurgence match
Red Bull breach Mercedes French GP fortress
Denmark thump Russia to make last 16 in stunning fashion
Rahm wins US Open to take first major crown, top ranking
Verstappen beats Hamilton in thriller on the Riviera
Wales through to knockout phase despite Italy defeat

 

Phuket community
Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

My wife and I had our jabs today - whole process from registration to receiving the jab this morning...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

The worker camp on Layan soi 7, with about 200 residents at least, has daily volleyball, happy hour...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

If Phuket wasn't made a "sand-box", it's very likely that we wouldn't be getti...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Thank you Ematt and Dave C., for your courteous responses. I had read somewhere " no more jabs ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Relief for people with Registration problems. Thai Visa sub forum - Phuket Vaccination Sign-up Site...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

How stupid and Naive the Government and Governer is..... They want tourist money and they imposed al...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

@ematt. The website only opened for registrations 11 days ago which means that Christy was one of th...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

“the government that chose Phuket as the country’s pioneering tourism operation area”… can y...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

'Goalposts', s'hifting 'clue', 'a', haven't'- assemble these wor...(Read More)

Deep south arrivals face 14-day mandatory quarantine

It starts to be clear that not preventive Covid measures are a priority on Phuket, but the money mak...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 