The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Italy see off battling Austria to join Denmark in Euro 2020 quarters

Italy see off battling Austria to join Denmark in Euro 2020 quarters

FOOTBALL: Italy overcame stubborn Austria 2-1 in extra-time at Wembley yesterday (June 27) to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as Denmark breezed through by hammering Wales 4-0.

FootballEuros
By AFP

Sunday 27 June 2021, 12:28PM

Federico Chiesa celebrates his extra-time goal with teammates. Photo: AFP

Federico Chiesa celebrates his extra-time goal with teammates. Photo: AFP

Roberto Mancini’s side, who earned rave reviews after their cruise through the group phase, were made to work hard for their win and had super subs Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina to thank.

The victory means Italy have now set a new record of 31 matches unbeaten, surpassing the mark set under two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.

Italy’s fans gave a rousing rendition of their national anthem and were the more enterprising team in the first half but Austria came back strongly after the break and cursed a VAR decision to rule out a goal for Marko Arnautovic 20 minutes into the second half.

Despite multiple attempts on goal from both sides, they were locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes in London.

But Chiesa made the crucial breakthrough five minutes into extra-time and another goal from Pessina gave Italy a two-goal cushion.

There was still time for late drama when Austria’s Sasa Kalajdzic pulled a goal back but Italy progress and will play the winners of today’s tie between Belgium and holders Portugal.

Mancini, who has rebuilt the Azzurri after their humiliating failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, said his side “deserved” the result.

“In the first half we could have scored a couple of goals and then after the break we dropped off physically,” he told Italy’s public broadcaster RAI.

“We won thanks to the players who came on with the right mindset and resolved the situation. I knew it would be hard, maybe even more so than in the quarter-finals.”

Emotional win for Denmark

Earlier, Denmark eased into the quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Wales in Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena thanks to two goals from Kasper Dolberg’s and late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite.

The Danes, carried by a wave of emotion, are the neutrals’ favourites after overcoming the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their opening game.

AXA Insurance PCL

They will face the Netherlands or Czech Republic in the quarter-finals after winning a knockout tie at the European Championship for the first time since they stunned the continent by winning the tournament in 1992.

It is exactly 29 years since Denmark defeated Germany in the final in Gothenburg having famously only qualified because war-torn Yugoslavia disintegrated.

“It is hard to believe that this is reality,” said coach Kasper Hjulmand. “Johan Cruyff is one of my great inspirations and this was also Christian’s first home after leaving Denmark.

“I am really grateful for all the support we got, and the guys are true warriors. Being in the quarter-finals now is amazing.”

Wales, surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2016, found the majority of the stadium filled by Danish supporters, with fans barred from entering the Netherlands from Britain due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Robert Page’s side made a promising start as Gareth Bale drilled just wide from distance, but Dolberg curled Denmark ahead with a sumptuous strike shortly before the half hour.

The Nice forward, brought into the team as a replacement for Yussuf Poulsen, then pounced on a poor clearance by Neco Williams to fire home a second just after half-time.

Maehle added a third goal for Denmark two minutes from time before Harry Wilson was sent off for a lazy challenge on the Atalanta player.

Braithwaite rubbed further salt into Welsh wounds with a fourth goal in stoppage time as Denmark became the first team in European Championship history to score four in successive matches.

“We tried to play in the second half but made a mistake to concede which killed the momentum on our side,” said Wales and Real Madrid forward Bale.

“To finish how we did is disappointing... the boys are frustrated and angry, but I’d rather we go out like that, kicking and screaming, than laying off and doing nothing.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Verstappen puts Red Bull on home pole in Styria
Khun Gunn aiming to shoot high in Tokyo
Anurak takes over men’s teams in caretaker capacity
Japan MotoGP cancelled, Thailand race rescheduled
Vagabond’s sevens series gets the green light
Record-equalling Ronaldo saves Portugal as Germany avoid shock exit
England clinch top spot in Euro 2020 group, Croatia through
ACG the winner as Cows tip Penguins in resurgence match
Red Bull breach Mercedes French GP fortress
Denmark thump Russia to make last 16 in stunning fashion
Rahm wins US Open to take first major crown, top ranking
Verstappen beats Hamilton in thriller on the Riviera
Wales through to knockout phase despite Italy defeat
Verstappen on pole, Hamilton second in France
Germany thump Portugal at Euro 2020 as France and Spain held

 

Phuket community
Deputy PM, ministers inspect airport readiness for Phuket Sandbox

As Minister Phiphat acknowledged that the Thai Government has full knowledge of existence of Phuket ...(Read More)

Thai Health Authorities warn against antibody test kits

Why the DMS simply not forbid the sales of these not functional tests kits instead of 'warning&#...(Read More)

PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model

Ahhh...another dose of utter nonsense from the unqualified buffoons behind the Phuket Cat Box plan. ...(Read More)

Deputy PM, ministers inspect airport readiness for Phuket Sandbox

Normally Thailand is center point of the world. But now it was Phuket for 2 days. The whole Governme...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

Gerneral-prime minister was quoted in BP that 'we' not talk about 'lock down in BKK as t...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

Thanks to all you guys for reading this article for me ! really !Stay where you are, be happy not to...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

This sounds like my kind of fun travel: Liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years?...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

I'm reliably informed the the Orbortor's are showing little interest in Expat registration p...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

Watch Out !!! Lock down in BKK just announced as from tomorrow. Guess where they will be heading t...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

The opening sentence of Article 4 is ambiguous. It says: 'Travelling to Phuket by Thai people fr...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura

 