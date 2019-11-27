Belgian fries on the rise in Southeast Asia

The Philippines was the top importer, with 30,468 tons shipped to the archipelago in 2018, followed by Malaysia’s 24,724 tons, Indonesia’s 15,548 tons, Thailand’s 8,262 tons and Vietnam’s 2,815 tons – all demonstrating how the Asean region has grown to become a large target market for Belgian potatoes.
This growth shows no signs of stopping either. In the first half of 2019, Belgian potato suppliers shipped 50,000 tons of Belgian potato-related products to Southeast Asia, 3,000 tons of which was bound for Thailand.
The five largest Belgian suppliers are Agristo, Bart’s Potato Company, Clarebout Potatoes, Ecofrost and Mydibel – all family-owned businesses shipping potato products all over the world.
Although often referred to as “French fries”, the history of the fried potato can be traced back to 17th-Century Belgium when poor villagers in the Meuse Valley, accustomed to frying river-caught fish, turned to root vegetables when the water froze over during the bitter winter months.
American soldiers stationed in Belgium in World War I called the tasty treats “French fries” given that the official language of the country at the time was French. And the name stuck, as has the world’s appetite for them.
To promote Belgian fries in the Asean region, Original Belgian Fries supported the “Back to Basic” challenge at the Thaifex – World of Food Asia 2019 convention earlier this year. More than 1,300 chefs competed during this 5-day challenge in which they were tasked with preparing two toppings and two dips to combine with tasty, Belgian-style fries.
Thai chef Thipphapa Putthala of Wandee Culinary Technological College in Bangkok won a silver medal with a perfect score for her stewed-pork BBQ sauce, and you can try her award-winning recipe for yourself:
Ingredients
Tomato sauce, 200 grams
BBQ sauce, 24g
Lea & Perrins, 20g
Tabasco, 10g
Onion, 40g
Garlic, 2 pieces
Bay leaf, 2pcs
Oregano, 2 tablespoons
Brown sugar, 60g
Apple juice, 20g
Pepper, 1 teaspoon
Salt, 1tsp
Paprika, ½ tsp
Butter, 2g
Pork ribs, 250g
Sugar, 15g
Salt, 20g
Water, 350g
Method
Sauté the onion, garlic, shredded pork rib with butter.
Add oregano.
Add all sauces.
Simmer, and wait until cooked.
