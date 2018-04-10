The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Barking dog caused Phuket family shooting, police confirm

PHUKET: Police investigating yesterday’s shooting of three family members by a lone shooter at the family’s house in the quiet residential housing estate Moo Baan Tinnawut, off Chao Fa West Rd, have confirmed that the shooting took place due to a dog barking.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 April 2018, 06:05PM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen confirmed that a dog barking was the motivation behind the shooting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen confirmed that a dog barking was the motivation behind the shooting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

When police arrived at the scene yesterday (Apr 9), Somchai Kieingchan, 42, who is traditional Thai dance teacher and a member of a dance troupe, was found bleeding profusely and had been shot in the left side of his neck.

His wife, Mrs Urarat, 43, had been shot twice in her lower back, once in an arm and once in a leg, and had a broken finger on her right hand.

Their son, Thanawat, 20, had been shot in his right leg and in his lower back.

All three were rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Apr 10), Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen confirmed that a dog barking was the motivation behind the shooting.

“Lt Kwansirinat Thairat of the Wichit Police questioned Mr Thanawat at Vachira Phuket Hospital today.

“Mr Thanawat confirmed to Lt Kwansirinat that he and his mother and father had a meal together at 10:30pm.

“The family’s neighbour, Mr Panpakorn Suwannarit, 36, walked into the house and told them to get their dog to stop barking. He then left the house.

“Mr Thawawat tried to stop the dog barking but then Panpakorn appeared in the house again with a gun. He pointed the gun at Mrs Urarat first and shot. Mr Thanawat tried to stop Panpakorn but he also got shot.

“Mr Somchai shouted out to Panpakorn to stop shooting, ‘don’t shot, don’t shot’, but he got shot several times too,” Maj Gen Teeraphol explained.

“Panpakorn left the scene and Mr Thawawat went outside to find help but could not find anyone so he called the police,” he said.

“The cause of the shooting was a dog barking as this made the suspect unhappy. However, Panpakorn will face a charge of carrying a gun in public and attempted murder,” he added.

Lt Kwansirinat confirmed The Phuket News this afternoon that Mr Thawawat would be able to identify the suspect and that an arrest warrant is currently being sought from the Phuket Provincial Court.

 

 
Jor12 | 13 April 2018 - 15:44:21

More stupid comments from the neutered one...that clearly has not worked.

Rorri_2 | 12 April 2018 - 18:40:45

"Regarding dog silencer!Just curious,are there any silencer i can buy to stop all those constant barking posters on this site," yes, go have yourself neutered, along with your "pack" members, no swerv-ing, just do it.

DeKaaskopp | 12 April 2018 - 15:21:59

Regarding dog silencer!Just curious,are there any silencer i can buy to stop all those constant barking posters on this site?

chris007 | 12 April 2018 - 04:19:50

if you have had enough of dogs barking. its payback time :-)
look up aussiebarkcontrol.com  the new dog silencer max goes 90 metres and shuts up the flea bags instantly !! 02-5504-5572 wall mounts externally - has a remote control so you can give em a blast just to p**s em off !! it auto detects barks and goes off automatically too. 
$179.59 aud. they post to thailand too.

Kurt | 11 April 2018 - 06:58:39

Many people here live in thinking that at their own place they can do what they want, nevermind disturbing neighbors.
Heard many times stories about neighbors moved out.
One's patients and acceptance can be stretched just to a limit as we see here.
He exploded and went temporarily thai crazy, otherwise he would have shot the dog if he still was a bit by senses.

CaptainJack69 | 10 April 2018 - 22:32:26

Tsk, tsk. He'll have to pay a 500 baht fine and suffer the indignity of being told not to do it again.

I'd say it's like the wild west, but guns weren't illegal in the wild west.

Carrying a gun in public, discharging a gun, assault with a deadly weapon X3, actual bodily harm X3, attempted murder X3, fleeing the scene... lets make an example of him.

BenPendejo | 10 April 2018 - 21:03:48

Wow...talk about ZERO self control.  Me thinks Khun Panpakorn has the mental capacity of a mentally retarded 6 year old boy...although a mentally retarded child still realizes that is is wrong to shoot up a family.

Xonax | 10 April 2018 - 20:30:45

I also suffer having to hear my neighbours barking dogs day and night.

marcher | 10 April 2018 - 20:26:05

Must get my dog a muzzle to be safe in Thailand

Discover Thainess | 10 April 2018 - 19:11:47

Whilst clearing not condoning the shooting, I too suffer from neighbours with barking dogs and despite multiple requests they bark all day, every day, from 7am onwards. Another of my neighbours is trying to sell his place, purely as he can’t stand the constant barking anymore. Drives everyone mad. Dog owners  should show more consideration. The guy should have shot the dog though.

Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.