PHUKET: Three members of a family were shot at their house by a lone gunman south of Phuket Town last night (April 9). Police are hunting for the suspect, who they believe has fled to Phang Nga.

Tuesday 10 April 2018, 11:02AM

Wichit Police were notified of the shooting at 11:30pm.

Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk along with other officers and Wichit Municipality rescue workers soon arrived at the scene, the quiet residential housing estate Moo Baan Tinnawut, off Chao Fa West Rd.

Somchai Kieingchan, 42, who is traditional Thai dance teacher and a member of a dance troupe, was bleeding profusely and had been shot in the left side of his neck.

His wife, Mrs Urarat, 43, had been shot twice in her lower back, once in an arm and once in a leg, and had a broken finger on her right hand.

Their son, Thanawat, 20, had been shot in his right leg and in his lower back.

All three were rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Police recovered 11mm bullet casings at the scene.

One officer told The Phuket News that a neighbour reported seeing Mr Somchai come home from work as usual, and the lights went off as if the family had gone to bed for the night.

At about 11:30pm the neighbour heard seven shots ring out and ran out of the house to find Mr Thanawat with gunshot wounds on the ground on the street calling out for help.

Another neighbour called police and rescue workers for help, the officer said.

Police said that through “initial investigations” they believe the gunman was a neighbour, who they named only as “Aon”.

An alert was broadcast for all police to be on the lookout for Aon, which led to officers stopping Aon’s father while he was driving towards Tha Chat Chai checkpoint.

Officers took Aon’s father into custody for questioning.

They believe Aon was fleeing to Phang Nga and are coordinating with police there in the hopes of tracking him down.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting as they say they yet to question the victims in detail.

Meanwhile, the hunt for Aon continues.