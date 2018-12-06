THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Banyan Tree Phuket Welcomes Michelin-Plate Chef from 80/20 at Saffron Restaurant

Continuing its run of special dinner events featuring high-profile guest chefs, Banyan Tree Phuket is delighted to announce the arrival of a celebrated chef from Bangkok’s 80/20 restaurant, the proud recipient of a Michelin Plate.

Dining
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 December 2018, 12:00PM

Chef Napol “Joe” Jantraget from 80/20, one of the hottest restaurants in Bangkok

Chef Napol “Joe” Jantraget from 80/20, one of the hottest restaurants in Bangkok

Together with Fine Dining Lovers by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, the guest chef collaboration series featuring Chef Napol “Joe” Jantraget, will prepare contemporary Thai cuisine for gourmet food lovers at Saffron restaurant on 14 and 15 December.

Mr Jantraget will lend his considerable talents to Saffron for two consecutive evenings, preparing a unique set of dishes that highlight the style and skill that have made 80/20 one of the hottest restaurants in Bangkok. Chef Napol’s focus on locally grown produce allows for a rich and flavourful culinary effect that takes full advantage of Phuket’s agricultural traditions, and can’t be reproduced elsewhere.

Diners will enjoy a range of magnificent set menu combinations, featuring delicacies such as Silver Mullet cooked in herbal oil, concentrated turmeric broth, fermented hairy eggplant and local herbs.

These special dinners mark the third month in a row of world-class dining events at Banyan Tree Phuket. In October, the luxury resort hosted Australian New Age Chef Stuart Chant for a series of exclusive dinners at the Watercourt restaurant, as well as a masterclass on gourmet food preparation.

November featured a 5-course champagne dinner from Japanese chef Shiga Takahiro, available to diners at Taihei for one night only.

December’s guest chef event marks the second partnership of the year between Saffron and San Pellegrino, following a pair of unforgettable dinners by the innovative Chef Pom of Bangkok’s Michelin-starred Saneh Jaan restaurant.

Both San Pellegrino and Banyan Tree Phuket continue to introduce audiences to some of the top culinary talent from throughout Thailand and beyond.

QSI International School Phuket

Mr Jantraget joins Phuket’s fine dining connoisseurs in anticipation for his upcoming visit. “In order for Thai Cuisine to move forward and become one of the greatest cuisines in the world, we cannot only focus on its traditions and its authenticity. It needs to continue its journey by involving different cultures and being innovative, like what was done in the past to make Thai Cuisine what it is today”.

The Fine Dining Lovers Guest Chef Series is an original initiative by fine dining waters S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna that began in 2011, as part of their ongoing effort to bridge the best of the best in the culinary world. Aligned with their goal of encouraging culinary exchanges and the fine enjoyment of water, wine and other gastronomy, the series combines renowned chefs from top dining destinations around Asia to bring top-notched epicurean experiences to diners.

It is promoted through finedininglovers.com, the eponymous global platform dedicated to exploring the finest taste and culinary culture from around the world by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. As producers of fine natural mineral water, San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna continue to demonstrate how the highest-quality water can enhance the greatest of dining experiences.

Saffron is the signature Thai restaurant at Banyan Tree Phuket, the island’s finest 5-star villa resort.

Set menus for the special dinner event begin at THB 2,500 net.

For reservations or inquiries, contact Banyan Tree Phuket at +66 76 372 400, or send an email to: fb-phuket@banyantree.com.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myth Coffee Bar & Hangout Space
Sam’s Steaks & Grill @ Holiday Inn Resort
PRU @ Trisara wins Phuket’s first Michelin star
The breakfast of champions at Poached Cafe
La Trattoria at Dusit Thani Laguna relaunched
Guest Chef Evert Onderbeke at The Boathouse
Nicolas Feuilatte Evening at The Naka Island
The Holy Grail - Sunday roast at Shanti Lodge
Guest Chef Stuart Chant at Banyan Tree
Sashimi at sunset - Hansha @ The Nai Harn
Adventure at Cape Sienna: A narrative journey into fine dining
Phuket food culture poised for stardom
Jalan, Jalan - Malaysian Street Food Festival
The Naka Island Resort and Spa wins big in luxury hospitality awards
The Holistic Chef. Jamie Raftery’s health food dream.

 

Phuket community
New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Its a real thing. There are thousands of people running on line businesses, that take dozens / hundr...(Read More)

Shops pledge to cut plastic bag use, one day a month

One day a month? What is the meaning of that? Something symbolic, not substantial? Oh wait, we live...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Nothing wrong with the thinking that people working in the Public health sector should be open and t...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

Nothing to do with the government? Rubber, rice, sugar corn, etc, any thai government was/is involv...(Read More)

Man survives high-speed slam into six-wheeled truck

Many locals drive as they are alone on the road, look for nothing. It's all because of the...me-...(Read More)

Karon residents petition Governor over barrier blocking ‘public road’

Hahaha, even the highest Island authorities and officials do not follow orders, so what to expect fr...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

i think it would better and more fun if....1point for correct prediction (win,lose or draw) and 2poi...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Another good for nothing regulation/law thing. Just a thai face and 'show-control' thing. ...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

That is the whole point of the article to give farmers the means to research for themselves and to p...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

And how do you know all this?...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
Go Air
JW Marriott Phuket

 