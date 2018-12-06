Banyan Tree Phuket Welcomes Michelin-Plate Chef from 80/20 at Saffron Restaurant

Continuing its run of special dinner events featuring high-profile guest chefs, Banyan Tree Phuket is delighted to announce the arrival of a celebrated chef from Bangkok’s 80/20 restaurant, the proud recipient of a Michelin Plate.

Dining

By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 December 2018, 12:00PM

Chef Napol “Joe” Jantraget from 80/20, one of the hottest restaurants in Bangkok

Together with Fine Dining Lovers by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, the guest chef collaboration series featuring Chef Napol “Joe” Jantraget, will prepare contemporary Thai cuisine for gourmet food lovers at Saffron restaurant on 14 and 15 December.

Mr Jantraget will lend his considerable talents to Saffron for two consecutive evenings, preparing a unique set of dishes that highlight the style and skill that have made 80/20 one of the hottest restaurants in Bangkok. Chef Napol’s focus on locally grown produce allows for a rich and flavourful culinary effect that takes full advantage of Phuket’s agricultural traditions, and can’t be reproduced elsewhere.

Diners will enjoy a range of magnificent set menu combinations, featuring delicacies such as Silver Mullet cooked in herbal oil, concentrated turmeric broth, fermented hairy eggplant and local herbs.

These special dinners mark the third month in a row of world-class dining events at Banyan Tree Phuket. In October, the luxury resort hosted Australian New Age Chef Stuart Chant for a series of exclusive dinners at the Watercourt restaurant, as well as a masterclass on gourmet food preparation.

November featured a 5-course champagne dinner from Japanese chef Shiga Takahiro, available to diners at Taihei for one night only.

December’s guest chef event marks the second partnership of the year between Saffron and San Pellegrino, following a pair of unforgettable dinners by the innovative Chef Pom of Bangkok’s Michelin-starred Saneh Jaan restaurant.

Both San Pellegrino and Banyan Tree Phuket continue to introduce audiences to some of the top culinary talent from throughout Thailand and beyond.

Mr Jantraget joins Phuket’s fine dining connoisseurs in anticipation for his upcoming visit. “In order for Thai Cuisine to move forward and become one of the greatest cuisines in the world, we cannot only focus on its traditions and its authenticity. It needs to continue its journey by involving different cultures and being innovative, like what was done in the past to make Thai Cuisine what it is today”.

The Fine Dining Lovers Guest Chef Series is an original initiative by fine dining waters S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna that began in 2011, as part of their ongoing effort to bridge the best of the best in the culinary world. Aligned with their goal of encouraging culinary exchanges and the fine enjoyment of water, wine and other gastronomy, the series combines renowned chefs from top dining destinations around Asia to bring top-notched epicurean experiences to diners.

It is promoted through finedininglovers.com, the eponymous global platform dedicated to exploring the finest taste and culinary culture from around the world by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. As producers of fine natural mineral water, San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna continue to demonstrate how the highest-quality water can enhance the greatest of dining experiences.

Saffron is the signature Thai restaurant at Banyan Tree Phuket, the island’s finest 5-star villa resort.

Set menus for the special dinner event begin at THB 2,500 net.

For reservations or inquiries, contact Banyan Tree Phuket at +66 76 372 400, or send an email to: fb-phuket@banyantree.com.