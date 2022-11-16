Chef’s Market
Bangla staff drug tests target touts

Bangla staff drug tests target touts

PHUKET: As torrential rain caused flash flooding across the island, including in Patong, Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul continued his campaign to test staff working along Bangla Rd for drugs.

Wednesday 16 November 2022, 11:16AM

Officers began their latest effort at 9pm last night (Nov 15), as heavy rain continued across Phuket’s key tourism town, with many areas suffering minor flooding.

Accompanied by fellow district officers and personnel from the Kathu branch of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor) dressed in camouflage uniform, along with officers from the Patong Police, Kathu District Public Health Chief Peerapong Cheeplek and his staff conducted drugs tests on “random” individuals.

The tests last night targeted touts working on Bangla Rd who are registered as living in Kathu District.

Of the 195 individuals on the list of people to be tested, a total of 117 people were tested for drugs.

Of the 62 males tested, two tested positive and volunteered to enter a drug rehabilitation programme, said an official report of the tests conducted last night.

Of the 55 women tested, none tested positive for drug use, said the report.

The campaign to conduct “random” drug tests would continue as part of the ongoing “war on drugs”, Mr Siwat said.

“Patrols on foot will continue to maintain peace and order for the people in the Kathu district, watching over places where a groups of people, including tourists, where many foreigners come to visit,” said the report.

Officers will continue to meet with business operators to help each other keep an eye out for any unwanted people or objects, the report continued.

People were urged to inform the authorities of any suspicious activities or objects found that may be related to drugs, the report concluded.

Touts working on Bangla Rd were arrested last month on drugs charges after they were found selling the generic painkiller Anadol tourists on the pretense that it was cocaine.

The two men, who worked as venue touts on Bangla Rd, were also named as involved in the attack on 35-year-old American tourist Rakkan Gassim Algassim, from Pennsylvania, on the popular nightlife street in late Septmeber.

Kurt | 16 November 2022 - 12:01:37 

Seems all parties feel fine with always appointed  9PM time, and behave adjusted.  These use drugs show up for work when the 'checkers' are gone. The few they catched forgot the 9pm check time. They came to early for work! hehe.

 

Phuket community
Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

The hills are not made of rock - so a couple of large bulldozers would make short work of knocking t...(Read More)

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

You're absolutely right Kurt. Its called "Stop-Go". A controller at each end with a ra...(Read More)

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

Release traffic pressure via Kamala and Kata/Chalong. Why not open the hill side lane of Patong Hill...(Read More)

Bangla staff drug tests target touts

Seems all parties feel fine with always appointed 9PM time, and behave adjusted. These use drugs s...(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

Any "temporary" repairs are just going to make it harder to do a proper repair later. As t...(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

Here we go again. LOL How many days until this thought is countermanded yet again. Starting to think...(Read More)

Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach

In other words. Russia we don't care that you are destroying a neighbouring counrty and that you...(Read More)

Arrest of New Zealand man for guns ‘overblown’

Mr. Mob Bob might be right, it's just 30 guns or a little over 30, the whole story's overhyp...(Read More)

Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach

Mr. Butman recently played his music in Russia-occupied Ukraine, entertaining the occupation forces....(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

Be interesting to see what's left after tonight's rain!...(Read More)

 

