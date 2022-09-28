Tengoku
PHUKET: Patong Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident that saw an American man injured during an incident on Bangla Rd, Patong, early this morning (Sept 28).

tourismSafetyviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 28 September 2022, 04:00PM

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

According to the initial police report, officers were called to Patong Hospital at 3:30am after two tourists were brought to the emergency centre by rescue workers. 

The American man, reported as 35 years old, from Pennsylvania, had suffered a deep laceration to his left middle finger and suffered multiple contusions to his face, some of them open and bleeding. His clothes were marked with multiple blood spatters.

With the American man was a Russian woman, 24 years old. Both were staying at a nearby resort, reported Lt Col Kittisak Sommat, Chief of Investigation at Patong Police Station.

The American man was reported to be intoxicated, angry and refusing to cooperate with the medical staff who were trying to provide him treatment, said the report.

“The cause of the attack is not yet known,” Lt Col Kittisak noted.

Officers have been tasked with investigating the incident and identifying the culprit responsible for inflicting the injuries, he said.

Capricornball | 28 September 2022 - 17:18:00 

Pretty sure we'll be seeing lots more of this with the Bangla vice machine kicking into full/over-time.  The good side, now the local hospitals and clinics will see an increase in farang customers that they can start charging ten times as much as the local customers.

 

