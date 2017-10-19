The Phuket News
Bangkok’s RCA to take over Patong Hollywood venue

PHUKET: The operators of Bangkok’s renowned nightlife entertainment complex Royal City Avenue, better known simply as RCA, will take over management of the Hollywood club in Phuket’s main tourist party town Patong from Nov 1.

tourism, patong,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 19 October 2017, 11:43AM

The takeover of the site, on Bangla Rd, follows the previous management having its contract revoked for bringing the name of the venue into disrepute following a shooting in the club last Thursday (Oct 12). (See story here.)

Preechawut “Prab” Keesin, landlord of the venue and the head of the Pisona Group of companies, explained to The Phuket News yesterday (Oct 18), “After The Phuket News published its report [that the contract had been terminated], I received calls from 16 investors asking about it.

“I decided to lease the venue to the management team that operates RCA in Bangkok, which has extensive experience in the entertainment industry. This management team knows the nightlife style here. I have good confidence in them.” he said.

The contact for the venue is three years, Mr Preechawut confirmed, but declined to reveal further details.

“All I can say is that the rent to be paid to me is only B200,000 per month. All other aspects of the club’s operations is up to them [RCA] to figure out,” he added.

“The contract was signed on October 17, 2017, and they will take control of the venue from November 1, 2017,” Mr Preechawut said.

“The club will reopen still with the Hollywood name, but it might have some minor alterations. The new management has yet to settle on exactly what the club will be called, but whatever the new name is, it will still carry the name ‘Hollywood’ as its brand,” he added.

A key concern was that a large percentage of the previous staff will be kept on by the new management, Mr Preechawut noted.

“I was worried about what would happen with the staff until the new management team agreed to keep 80% of the staff on. They still have their jobs,” he said.

“The remaining 20% of the club’s employees are back office staff who will be replaced. Compensation terms have been agreed already,” he added.

“I also asked them to introduce better security management in this area, which is necessary,” Mr Preechawut said.

 

 
