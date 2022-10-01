Bang Neow Shrine joins Veg Fest street processions

PHUKET: Some 500 Mah Song spirit mediums and devotees proceeded through the streets of Phuket Town early this morning (Oct 1) as the Bang Neow Shrine held its street procession for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 October 2022, 11:13AM

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Bang Neow Shrine, located in Phuket Town, is one of the old and most prestigious Chinese shrines in Phuket, dating back to 1904. The shrine allows only males to perform as Mah Song in the Vegetarian Festival activities.

Heavy downpours again failed to deter hundreds of onlookers from lining the streets, including local residents and foreigners, for the procession, marking the sixth day of the nine-day festival.

The procession made its way from the Bang Neow Shrine, on Phuket Rd, at 7am to Saphan Hin, where traditional ceremonies were observed, before winding its way through the heart of Phuket Town.

The procession took more than three hours to complete its course.

Along the way many of the Mah Song used the blessed weapons they were carrying to self-inflict wounds as testament to power of the gods they were channeling.

Other shrines observing street processions today this morning were:

Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don) - 6:30am

Cherng Talay Shrine - 7am

Guan Tae Gun Shrine (Baan Pon) - 7:30am

Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) - 3pm

Ngore Choon Gend Baanya Shrine (Baan Ya) - 4:45pm

The street processions will continue tomorrow. The Jui Tui Tao Bo Keng Shrine, the largest Chinese shrine in Phuket, will hold its street procession. More than 2,000 Mah Song and devotees are expected to take part.

The procession will start at Jui Tui Shrine, located at the western end of Ranong Rd, at 7am before making its way through the heart of Phuket Town.

Other shrines to hold their street processions tomorrow include the Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don), starting at 6:30am, and the Lee Sian Tong Shrine, starting at 8pm.

For a full list of the remaining street processions to be held, click here.