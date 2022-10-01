British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bang Neow Shrine joins Veg Fest street processions

Bang Neow Shrine joins Veg Fest street processions

PHUKET: Some 500 Mah Song spirit mediums and devotees proceeded through the streets of Phuket Town early this morning (Oct 1) as the Bang Neow Shrine held its street procession for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

Chineseculture
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 October 2022, 11:13AM

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song and devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine held their street procession through the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Bang Neow Shrine, located in Phuket Town, is one of the old and most prestigious Chinese shrines in Phuket, dating back to 1904. The shrine allows only males to perform as Mah Song in the Vegetarian Festival activities.

Heavy downpours again failed to deter hundreds of onlookers from lining the streets, including local residents and foreigners, for the procession, marking the sixth day of the nine-day festival.

The procession made its way from the Bang Neow Shrine, on Phuket Rd, at 7am to Saphan Hin, where traditional ceremonies were observed, before winding its way through the heart of Phuket Town.

The procession took more than three hours to complete its course.

Along the way many of the Mah Song used the blessed weapons they were carrying to self-inflict wounds as testament to power of the gods they were channeling.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Other shrines observing street processions today this morning were:

  • Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don) - 6:30am
  • Cherng Talay Shrine - 7am
  • Guan Tae Gun Shrine (Baan Pon) - 7:30am
  • Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) - 3pm
  • Ngore Choon Gend Baanya Shrine (Baan Ya) - 4:45pm

The street processions will continue tomorrow. The Jui Tui Tao Bo Keng Shrine, the largest Chinese shrine in Phuket, will hold its street procession. More than 2,000 Mah Song and devotees are expected to take part.

The procession will start at Jui Tui Shrine, located at the western end of Ranong Rd, at 7am before making its way through the heart of Phuket Town.

Other shrines to hold their street processions tomorrow include the Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don), starting at 6:30am, and the Lee Sian Tong Shrine, starting at 8pm.

For a full list of the remaining street processions to be held, click here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two monkeypox cases confirmed in Phuket
Activists call for major anti-Prayut rally
Phuket has more than 6,000 taxis ready to serve tourists
Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back
Phuket Health Office: Follow COVID measures despite easing of measures
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Bolt driver challenges AoT rule on picking up tourists at Phuket airport || September 30
Layan Beach demolition begins
Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM
Body in suitcase might be missing Lao businesswoman
Masks rule to stay for public transport
AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers
High hopes for 1.5m Chinese tourists
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories at ceremony
Rain fails to dampen spirits at Veg Fest processions
Thailand to promote U.S. investment in EEC

 

Phuket community
AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers

Has the AoT now become a subdivision of the TAT?...(Read More)

Phuket has more than 6,000 taxis ready to serve tourists

As none of these vehicles are government run how are they 'public transport'? Anyone else ge...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

Phuket Airport legally is a company as any other registered company. Claiming security concerns in ...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

@ Sam Thomson, time will teach us how sincere this demolition law wise is. Or it is not a rubber law...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

Must be difficult for Phuket Officialdom, incl Governors, to talk themselve out of Phuket sex indust...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

The demolition has not taken place at every bar and restaurant along Layan Beach only from Tony'...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

@ tc12719, This is Phuket. Chance that corrupt Officials are found are very slim. Phuket has a refin...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

@Capricornball, I understand that hidden "PingPong Show"establishments need touts. :-) J...(Read More)

Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

I am not surprised by the 'ruling'. Sad is that Thailand has given away the chance to change...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

No it will not be a clean beach but covered in trash as no one is around to pick it up. Why are res...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 