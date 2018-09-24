THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Back to the drawing board for ‘Phoenix’ salvage

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Marine Office today confirmed that the plan to raise the sunken tour boat Phoenix is to be fully revised after one of the tethers broke while the salvage operators were trying to move the boat underwater – but not actually raise it.

marineSafetydisastersChinesedeathtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 September 2018, 05:55PM

The plan to raise the sunken tour boat ’Phoenix’ has been scrapped temporarily after one of the tethers broke. Photo: PR Dept / file

The plan to raise the sunken tour boat ’Phoenix’ has been scrapped temporarily after one of the tethers broke. Photo: PR Dept / file

The news to temporarily scrap the plan to raise the Phoenix was revealed today (Sept 24) by Wiwat Chitchertwong, who is currently the Acting Director of the Phuket Marine Office, confirmed to The Phuket News, “

Mr Wiwat was installed as Acting Director of the Phuket Marine Office after the previous director was transferred in the wake of the Phoenix tour boat disaster on July 5 that killed 47 Chinese tourists, sending the Phoenix to the seabed 45 metres below the water’s surface some 1.5 nautical miles off Koh Hei (Coral Island),

At last report, on Friday (Sept 21), the salvage team were making the final preparations to raise the Phoenix. (See story here.)

However, Mr Wiwat confirmed to The Phuket News today, “The salvage of Phoenix boat has been suspended because the rope (sic) that was being used to pull the boat through the water broke while we were moving the boat.

“The rope broke when we were moving the boat about 400 meters from where it sank,” he added.

Mr Wiwat explained that the plan was to lift the Phoenix off the seabed and and drag it closer to shore while it was still fully submerged, and then float it to the surface.

However, the plan came apart when the tether broke while the salvage team were dragging the boat underwater, sometime between last Friday and today.

Mr Wiwat declined to answer when the incident occurred.

“I will not reveal or explain more details,” he said.

New Paths Retreat

However, Mr Wiwat added, “Today I ordered for a new plan from the dive team to salvage the boat, then we will be able to start the process again.”

No deadline for presenting the new plan was revealed.

“I just ordered the dive team to make a new plan today. They will survey the boat again and tomorrow will start to continue with the project,” Mr Wiwat said.

“We will try our best. I believe our work will go well, because there is good weather at this time,” Mr Wiwat added.

Mr Wiwat, however, declined to identify which company had been hired to salvage the vessel.

Marine Department Director-General Jirut Wisanjit, while in Phuket on Aug 8 to announce that the Phoenix will be raised “this week”, explained at the time that the Marine Department on July 11 had ordered the owner of the Phoenix – 26-year-old Phuket resident Woralak Rerkchaikarn – to recover the boat from the bottom of the bay, giving her 20 days to complete the recovery.

“With the deadline passing on July 31 and no action taken to recover the Phoenix, the Marine Department will do it and order the boat owner to pay for the cost of the recovery,” Mr Jirut said.

“The cost is about B10 million, for which we have which hired a private company to carry out the salvage,” he added. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Phuket pushes to splash B508mn on marine safety
Phoenix Rising: Wind and waves delay refloating sunken tour boat
Phoenix tour boat owner to fight charges, renounces confession
Unsafe boats grounded in Phuket boat safety crackdown
Phuket boat disaster takes toll as Chinese tourist arrivals flatline
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
Phoenix tour boat salvage efforts move ahead slowly
After Phuket boat disaster, Thailand sets up National Tourism Safety and Security Committee
Hope floats to raise the Phoenix
Phuket Opinion: Never look back, never learn
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Crew Training – a factor in Thailand’s worst maritime disaster?

 

Phuket community
Kata Rocks ends the use of plastic straws

I am sorry hinny,but where did i defend Thailand and his environmental problems in my comments? I wa...(Read More)

Australia kills four sharks after tourist attacks

So 4 poor sharks die for nothing. About the same as police going and shooting 4 street dogs after a...(Read More)

Kata Rocks ends the use of plastic straws

So your argument is Singapore is less considerate towards the environment than Thailand as they use ...(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

"Can't wait until the news of the final salvage is posted on here or why needing a daily up...(Read More)

Japanese tourist, 62, drowns at Karon Beach

Yeah...lifeguards at Karon are pathetic...lazy and not worthy of the job they hold. Just beach bums ...(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

Can't wait until the news of the final salvage is posted on here or why needing a daily update o...(Read More)

Kata Rocks ends the use of plastic straws

But if they are so environmentally aware hinny,how come they still using plastic straws at all in Si...(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

"Kurt why you dont just go there and find it out by yourself" what is wrong with kurt aski...(Read More)

Police arrest three drug suspects on the same Phuket Town street

The problem with any Thai "mafia" is they are often protected by high level officials....(Read More)

Police arrest three drug suspects on the same Phuket Town street

"Are people really thinking arresting drug-lords would change something" makes a lot more ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Melbourne Cup 2018
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 