Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that preparations to raise the ’Phoenix’ are now in the final stages.

accidentstransportweather
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 September 2018, 02:43PM

Divers seen here at the site of the sunken Phoenix yesterday (Sept 20). Photo: PR Dept

Divers seen here at the site of the sunken Phoenix yesterday (Sept 20). Photo: PR Dept

Divers seen here at the site of the sunken Phoenix yesterday (Sept 20). Photo: PR Dept

Divers seen here at the site of the sunken Phoenix yesterday (Sept 20). Photo: PR Dept

The announcement came from the Director of the Phuket Public Relations Department, Busaba Jaipium, this afternoon (Sept 21).

“Due to good weather conditions the salvage team were able to go out to the site of the sunken Phoenix at 7:30am yesterday (Sept 20) with compressed air to fill the tanks and balloons, some of the tanks have been damaged by strong winds.

“The team worked into the night as the weather conditions were perfect. Divers were able to go to depths of 25-28 metres and filled 200 tanks successfully,” Ms Busaba explained.

“Now 55% of the balloons have been filled with air and next divers will follow up and be able to estimate when the boat will be raised.

 

 

