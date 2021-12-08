BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Baan Koh Maphrao wins 'Hidden Dragon' community chef contest

PHUKET: Baan Koh Maphrao has won a “Community Chef” cooking contest held as part of a campaign to highlight local communities across Phuket to help drive local tourism to the villages and generate incomes for the residents.

culture economics tourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 December 2021, 03:19PM

The “Hidden Dragon” cooking contest, held at the Cape Panwa Hotel yesterday (Dec 7), saw teams from five Phuket villages take part, with Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong chairing proceedings.

All five teams were tasked with creating an outstanding dish featuring lobster and pineapple, both ingredients Phuket is well known for. Each team had 45 minutes to cook.

Each team comprised seven members, including well-known chefs in their community, chef consultants and students from the Phuket Vocational College.

The dishes created were:

  • Dry Lobster Curry in the Emerald Swamp (Panang Goong) from Baan Palai; 
  • Hidden Lobster (Goong Sonaep) from Baan Koh Maphrao;
  • Thai Mushroom Soup with Pineapple and Lobster (Gaeng Hed Sapparot Goong) from Baan Manik;
  • Sweet and Sour Stir Fry with Lobster (Pad Priew Wan Goong) from Baan Pa Krongcheep; and
  • Tha Chatchai Heart of Lobster (Yam and Yang Goong served with Pineapple Ice Cream) from Baan Tha Chatchai.

The Baan Koh Maphrao entry, “Hidden Lobster”, won first prize, with the winning team receiving B35,000.

PKF Thailand

The contest was held as part of the “Check in Phuket” campaign launched by the Phuket office of the Community Development Department, under the Ministry of Interior.

The campaign aims to highlight local delicacies available at five villages in Phuket: Baan Koh Maphrao, on Koh Maphrao (Coconut Island) off Phuket’s east coast in Moo 6, Koh Kaew; Baan Palai in Moo 3, Chalong; Baan Pa Krongcheep in Moo 6, Thepkrasattri; Baan Manik in Moo 7 Srisoonthorn; and Baan Tha Chatchai at the northern tip of the island in Moo 5, Mai Khao.

At the launch of the “Check in Phuket” campaign in October, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew explained, “Through the Phuket Provincial Community Development Office, this project can raise the standard of local food services and promote the Andaman region as a world-class tourist destination.

“The project also will help to develop leaders in local network and community organizations that can serve as a model for developing the potential of welcoming tourists to be able to generate income for the community,” he said.

Phuket community
Phuket Music Scene: Homecoming at Hard Rock

They need to learn and play Scarlet Begonias. They are the perfect mix for that song....(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

To satisfy Dekaaskopp ( Cheesehead): Pooling = pull. My 2 Pfizer vaccinations were fine. No side ef...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

'Welcome to Trash-land" Christy, you forgot to mention all that trailer trash living as ex...(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

" Irritating,always that nonse pooling wrong end of the rope what serves no purpose,just make p...(Read More)

Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

@Jens, talking about jail facilities, the Phuket Government moved 2700 prisoners from old Phuket Tow...(Read More)

Man injured as motorbike in motion catches fire

I'm seeing skinny wheels, modified handlebars with no mirrors and an after market exhaust. All i...(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

Focus on all Tesco Lotus-, Central Festival-, HomePro-, Super Cheap-, 7Eleven shops staff with testi...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Doctor Thon says that it takes 2 decades to restore the reefs around Phi Phi. Let's hope the Tha...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

"Educate tourists.." It ain't tourists that need educating on environmental degradati...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

"High-end" travelers can afford pristine destinations where safety is paramount and they a...(Read More)

 

