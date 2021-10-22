BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push

Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push

PHUKET: Local officials have launched a campaign to highlight local delicacies available at five villages in Phuket to help lure more tourists to the island and to distribute income from inbound tourists to much-needed areas.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 22 October 2021, 02:24PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Province Raise the standard of local food service Enhance world-class tourism by pulling in 5 villages/communities Uphold the local identity Community way of life increases economic value and strengthens the community base for sustainable income.

The campaign, dubbed ‘Check In Phuket’, was launched at an event held at the Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town yesterday (Oct 21), presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Joining the Governor were Mukda Limnukul, head of the Phuket office of the Community Development Department, and Krisada Tansakul, Advisor to the President of the Thai Hotels Association Southern Thailand Chapter.

Also present for the launch were two of Thailand’s top chefs, Suwichak ‘Chef Mond’ Kanghae and Saritawat ‘Chef Earth’ Wanwichitkul, both Iron Chef Thailand champions.

The project is to raise the standard of local food service and to promote the Andaman region as a world-class tourist destination, Governor Narong said.

“The project is for the development and upgrading of the villages and communities,” he said.

The project specifically targets five villages in Phuket: Baan Koh Maphrao, on Koh Maphrao (Coconut Island) off Phuket’s east coast in Moo 6, Koh Kaew; Baan Palai in Moo3, Chalong; Baan Pa Krongcheep in Moo 6, Thepkrasattri; Baan Manik in Moo 7 Srisoonthorn; and Baan Tha Chatchai at the northern tiptuip of the island in Moo 5, Mai Khao.

“The project provides visitors a way to learn about the lifestyles of local people in the community through community tourism, and generate income and develop a strong and sustainable economy for Phuket Province,” Governor Narong said.

“Through the Phuket Provincial Community Development Office, this project can raise the standard of local food services and promote the Andaman region as a world-class tourist destination,” he added.

Governor Narong added that the objective is to develop an economic source that is linked to a community tourist attraction.

“The project also will help to develop leaders in local network and community organizations that can serve as a model for developing the potential of welcoming tourists to be able to generate income for the community,” he said.

Phuket community
Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Clear as mud. It seems 'travelers' will be allowed to enter quarantine free from anywhere bu...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

Aaaargh! First it's all countries into 10 provinces, then it's 10 countries arriving anywher...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

Not a single word about that idiot ridiculous CoE certificate....(Read More)

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

A degree of common sense finally beginning to surface especially around insurance - why residents ca...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

More revenues for Thai owned insurance companies, more brown envelopes for Thai officials... More of...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

It’s funny to look at that list, many of this country start a look down again. Because the wave 5 ...(Read More)

Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

Respectful of ...? An oppressive patriarchy. No thanks....(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

It's too easy to get under the sexpat's skin. Guilt, shame or.. both? ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Why I need an insurance when I can pay myself ?? Amazing to see Thailand showing the human factor...(Read More)

Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

Again, the COVID bans haven't stopped the super-rich operators from openly selling alcohol, why ...(Read More)

 

