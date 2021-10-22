Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push

PHUKET: Local officials have launched a campaign to highlight local delicacies available at five villages in Phuket to help lure more tourists to the island and to distribute income from inbound tourists to much-needed areas.

By The Phuket News

Friday 22 October 2021, 02:24PM

Phuket Province Raise the standard of local food service Enhance world-class tourism by pulling in 5 villages/communities Uphold the local identity Community way of life increases economic value and strengthens the community base for sustainable income.

The campaign, dubbed ‘Check In Phuket’, was launched at an event held at the Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town yesterday (Oct 21), presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Joining the Governor were Mukda Limnukul, head of the Phuket office of the Community Development Department, and Krisada Tansakul, Advisor to the President of the Thai Hotels Association Southern Thailand Chapter.

Also present for the launch were two of Thailand’s top chefs, Suwichak ‘Chef Mond’ Kanghae and Saritawat ‘Chef Earth’ Wanwichitkul, both Iron Chef Thailand champions.

The project is to raise the standard of local food service and to promote the Andaman region as a world-class tourist destination, Governor Narong said.

“The project is for the development and upgrading of the villages and communities,” he said.

The project specifically targets five villages in Phuket: Baan Koh Maphrao, on Koh Maphrao (Coconut Island) off Phuket’s east coast in Moo 6, Koh Kaew; Baan Palai in Moo3, Chalong; Baan Pa Krongcheep in Moo 6, Thepkrasattri; Baan Manik in Moo 7 Srisoonthorn; and Baan Tha Chatchai at the northern tiptuip of the island in Moo 5, Mai Khao.

“The project provides visitors a way to learn about the lifestyles of local people in the community through community tourism, and generate income and develop a strong and sustainable economy for Phuket Province,” Governor Narong said.

“Through the Phuket Provincial Community Development Office, this project can raise the standard of local food services and promote the Andaman region as a world-class tourist destination,” he added.

Governor Narong added that the objective is to develop an economic source that is linked to a community tourist attraction.

“The project also will help to develop leaders in local network and community organizations that can serve as a model for developing the potential of welcoming tourists to be able to generate income for the community,” he said.