Authorities to clear Phuket of aggressive dogs and rabies

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Livestock Office has announced today (Jan 28) that they will begin an island-wide project to vaccinate stray dogs against rabies, whilst removing aggressive dogs from the streets following a horrific attack on a 7 year old boy yesterday.

animalsSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 28 January 2019, 07:38PM

Phang Nga Provincial Livestock Officers catch the dogs that attacked 7 year old D Max. Photo: Phang Nga PR Office

Phuket Governor Phakaphong speaking at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Phuket PR Office

Phuket Governor Phakaphong arrives at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Phuket PR Office

Phuket Livestock plan to get aggressive dog from the street also put vaccine in several area in Phuket province in March, announced today (Jan 28). After A 7-year-old boy was savaged by stray dogs living on the north side of the bridges off the island, in Phang Nga Province, yesterday (Jan 27).

Phuket Provincial Livestock Office Acting Chief Manat Thepparat told The Phuket News, “Following Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana’s hospital visit to see the boy who was attacked (known only as D Max) we have received orders to begin a survey of all stray dogs and cats on Phuket, commencing in February.

We will put together an official record of the numbers of stray dogs and cats in each area and in March we will begin mass rabies vaccinations,” Mr Manat said.

We will also seek to find aggressive dogs on the Island which will be caught and taken to Baan Khanun Homeless Dog Shelter in Thalang, which currently holds around 700 dogs,” he added.

Mr Manat requested that anyone who sees an aggressive dog should call the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office on 076–216934.

Gov Phakaphong told press at Vachira Phuket Hospital,‘‘The four dogs have been quarantined by Phang Nga Provincial Livestock Officers and are being examined for rabies. I have ordered Phuket Provincial Livestock Office to plan a survey of all stray dogs on Phuket to restore confidence among citizens and tourists.”

D Max, who was attacked by four stray dogs yesterday whilst collecting shells with his brother and a friend on the north side of the bridges off the island, in Phang Nga Province, is still in intensive care under close observation (See story here).

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

He underwent surgery to close his wounds at 3am this morning. 


Dr Weerasak Lawtongkum, Acting Chief of Vachira Phuket Hospital and Deputy Director of the Medical Department, said this morning that D Max’s condition has improved significantly and he now needs to stay at the hospital for two or three days so that his wounds can be monitored to ensure he makes a full recovery without complications.

Doctors administered a blood transfusion due to the amount of blood lost through his wounds. A ventilator has also been given to help with breathing. We expect to be able to remove the ventilator today or tomorrow,” Dr Weerasak said.

D Max has been treated for rabies prevention and doctors are keeping a close eye on him.

Meanwhile Phang Nga Provincial Livestock Officers caught the four stray dogs that attacked D Max. They were shot with an anesthesia gun and taken away to be examined for rabies over 7-14 days.

If the dogs do not have any rabies symptoms, they will be sterilized and taken to an animal shelter.

 

 

