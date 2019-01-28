THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Boy, 7, savaged by dogs near Sarasin Bridge

PHUKET: A 7-year-old boy is in the intensive-care unit (ICU) at Vachira Phuket Hospital after he was savaged by stray dogs living on the north side of the bridges off the island, in Phang Nga Province, yesterday (Jan 27).

By The Phuket News

Monday 28 January 2019, 10:45AM

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung (centre) and Thalearngsak Noodprahan (right), Chief of the Phuket Governor’s Office, at the Vachira Phuket Hospital ICU last night (Jan 27). Photo: PR Dept

The boy, so far named only as “D Max”, was attacked at about 10am, and his parents rushed him to Takua Thung Hospital.

Due to the severity of his wounds, doctors there had him transferred to the better-quipped Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Dr Weerasak Lawtongkum, Acting Chief of Vachira Hospital and Deputy Director of the Medical Department, said medical staff from the pediatrics, general surgery and plastic surgery divisions had been assigned to provide treatment to D Max.

D Max suffered wounds to his head, neck, torso, legs and arms.

Some of the wounds are deep, Dr Weerasak explained.

D Max underwent his first surgery in the reconstruction process last night, Dr Weerasak said.

“The patient is still in the ICU under close observation. We also have a psychiatrist attending to his emotional condition right now,” Dr Weerasak added.

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung and other officials visited D Max at the hospital last night to provide encouragement.

“He has many wounds which will take time to heal. We wish for D Max to get well soon,” Vice Governor Prakob said.

Khok Kloi Police confirmed to The Phuket News this morning that D Max went with his brother and a friend to collect shells from the water’s edge at Baan Tha Noon at about 9:30am when four dogs ran out and attacked them.

Two of the boys managed to run away from the attacking pack, but D Max could not.

Unable to get the dogs to leave D Max alone, the boys ran to get help from nearby villagers, police explained.

 

 

