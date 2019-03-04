THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Authorities raid e-cigarette vendors following backlash over deported Frenchwoman

BANGKOK: Police arrested 23 people and seized 2,856 hookahs, e-cigarettes and vaping solution, worth more than B900,000, in recent raids in greater Bangkok.

policecrime
By Bangkok Post

Monday 4 March 2019, 01:51PM

Immigration police chief Pol Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn, centre, gives details of the raids on hookah and e-cigarette providers at a night market near the Ram Intra expressway Bang Khen district, Bangkok, on Sunday night. (Photo supplied)

Immigration police chief Pol Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn, centre, gives details of the raids on hookah and e-cigarette providers at a night market near the Ram Intra expressway Bang Khen district, Bangkok, on Sunday night. (Photo supplied)

Police first targetted nine shops in Khlong Thom market in Pomprap Sattruphai district on Thursday Feb 28), Pol Lt-Gen Surachat Hakparn, chief of immigration police, told a news conference on Sunday night.

Police arrested three Thais and two Lao nationals in possession of 1,729 bottles of liquid nicotine solution, 113 e-cigarettes and hookahs and 198 accessories, worth about B500,000 in total.

On Sunday police raided another 21 shops at night markets and arrested 16 Thais and two Myanmar nationals, seizing 1,127 bottles of liquid nicotine solution, 81 e-cigarettes and hookahs and 752 accessories, worth about B425,000.

The detainees were charged with possessing and providing contraband products, and violating the tobacco control law and migrant workers’ law. These offences carry maximum jail terms of five years and/or fines of up to B600,000.

The raids come after an international media backlash over the imprisonment and deportation of a French tourist in February who was caught with an e-cigarette in Phuket. (See story here.)

 

 

See original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police called to investigate alleged arson wildfire at Thai Mueang national park
Region 8 Police seize weapons haul in election safety campaign
Patong tuk-tuk driver wanted for attacking Chinese women tourists
Frenchwoman deported for vaping
11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally
Computer engineer ‘ran huge porn ring’
PM irate over assault at school test
Would-be Bangladesh hijacker was carrying fake gun
B1bn in assets seized in fraud, loan shark busts
Two nabbed smuggling kratom into Phuket
Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder
Krabi drug raids net M16 rifles, 200k meth pills
Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban
Cops crack down on criminal monks
Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

 

Phuket community
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Poor Khun Woralak is gonna take the bulk of the hit on this. And yeah, as if a 26 year old Thai girl...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

So, 7 guys acting like lifeguards and calling themselves "Patong Baywatch" drive up at 4-A...(Read More)

Australian pope aide Cardinal Pell convicted of paedophilia

The Vatican will never honestly and openly deal with such shameful crimes. Rotten to the core for ce...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

An excellent example on point alf, from a poster who says that nominee sharholders not illegal. I ha...(Read More)

Snakes on the move in Kathu

To be fair it's worth saying that both locations back directly onto the snakes' natural habi...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam

Good on you PN for following up on the story. Keep it coming. Personally I'm disgusted not ju...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

"Shutting down Phuket like Boracay"That would be the end for the PN probably and therefore...(Read More)

Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin

Gal,you could set a good example by going there with your own tupperware and a cotton bag....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Time to shift attention to Kamala. The middle khong is full of black water at the moment and the ste...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Phuket should be shut down like Boracay until infrastructure is built. That would never happen here...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
QSI Food Competition 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket

 