THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

PHUKET: Karon police have responded to complaints made by a French tourist who was apprehended in Karon for possession of an e-cigarette.

crimeimmigrationpolicecorruptiontourism
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 27 February 2019, 04:07PM

E-cigarettes have been prohibited in Thailand since 2014. Photo: AFP

E-cigarettes have been prohibited in Thailand since 2014. Photo: AFP

Cecilia Cornu, 31, was in Phuket for a family holiday in January and was caught by Karon police holding an e-cigarette on Jan 30 whilst on a scooter with her fiancée as her parents and brother followed behind.

Cornu claims she was stopped by four police officers who snatched the e-cigarette and demanded B40,000, which she refused to pay.

She claims she was then arrested and taken to Karon Police Station where officers tried to bully her into paying a bribe.

Cornu was charged, her passport confiscated and a trial date set for Feb 11. Her return flight was scheduled for the following day.

She posted bail of B100,000 and was released the same day pending trial.

On Feb 11 Cornu attended Phuket Provincial Court where she was convicted for the offence and says she was fined B827 (23 euros). She was then sent to Phuket Immigration for what she thought was to collect her passport.

Upon arriving at the immigration office, she was informed that she would be transferred to Bangkok for deportation.

Cornu was then taken to Bangkok where she claims she spent four days and three nights in a prison cell shared with 60 other women in dire conditions where she had to sleep on a hard, dirty floor with no sheets or mattresses before returning home to France.

Cornu claims the ordeal cost her a total of approximately 8,000 euros (B286,000) in legal fees and travel expenses.

Karon Police Chief Col Prasarn Hankotha responded to Cornu’s claims this morning (Feb 27). He told The Phuket News, “Karon police arrested Ms Cécilia Cornu after she was seen using an e-cigarette in Karon on Jan 30.”

Futsal League 2019

After waiting in the station for many hours while police worked on the case with her lawyer, she asked for bail which was granted at B100,000,” he explained.

She posted bail and was released the same day. We did not hold her in a cell during her time at the police station.”

Col Prasarn went on to explain that the full bail amount was later returned to Cornu. “We have documents to prove this,” he said.

Ms Cornu was fined by Phuket Provincial Court on Feb 11 but we do not know the amount as we have not yet received a report from the court.”

Col Prasarn flatly denied Cornu’s claim that his officers demanded a B40,000 bribe. “Karon Police had nothing to do with that,” he asserted.

We had to confiscate her passport to prevent her from leaving the country before the trial, which is a normal procedure,” he said. “Police then sent her to the Phuket Immigration Office on Feb 11 to process her deportation via Bangkok.”

When asked about claims made by Cornu regarding her expenses, Col Prasarn replied, “We know nothing about 8,000 euros or B286,000. She paid a fine at Phuket Provincial Court and that is all we know.”

The Chief of the Phuket Immigration Office, Col Kathathorn Kumthieng, explained the standard procedure for all foreigners who are transferred to Bangkok for deportation, highlighting that it can take about three or four days to process and all travel and living costs during that time are the responsibility of the deportee.

When asked about Cornu’s case, he replied, “I don’t know about Ms Cecilia’s complaint. It is not an important issue.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Airport officers transferred over bribes
Fake visa schools to be hit with charges
Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury
Two senior officials transferred over visa scam
Cops to charge five for abetting ex-monk caught in Germany
Former top monk ‘on the run’ in Laos
Police add three accomplices to monk hunt
Cops bust short course visa scam
Calls to track ‘brothel king’ cash
Accused poacher-tycoon ‘still in Thailand’
DSI tells Somyot to pipe down
Policing a rogue’s island paradise
Victoria’s Secret used ‘stolen’ filthy water
Secret money trail bodes ill for brothel
Police boast of anti-trafficking achievements

 

Phuket community
Black water flows across Kamala Beach

Kamala OrBor Tor conducted inspection on 25 and probably 26 Feb. Is there already news to report ab...(Read More)

Officials turn to ozone to help clear Bang Tao canal wastewater stench

Here we go again...look, look, we are doing something, even though it is not suitable for this task....(Read More)

Tourists, crew safe as dive boat sinks off Similan Islands

What for are there Thai Marine Offices? Just to sit in airco office on hands? We keep seeing not se...(Read More)

Officials turn to ozone to help clear Bang Tao canal wastewater stench

Look forward for a comment of a scientist, a chemist to tell us or this trick is working. Perhaps f...(Read More)

11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally

On the Russian website, when translated in English, they have the same businesses in Bangkok and Pat...(Read More)

Officials turn to ozone to help clear Bang Tao canal wastewater stench

Mr Samran ought to take a look at the certain car rental facility named after the ocean it discharge...(Read More)

Black water flows across Kamala Beach

Once in a blue moon there are in Kamala 'conducted inspections' after the release of contami...(Read More)

Election Commission issues defamation warning

"We have to be patient as long 70+ age people run this country like it is their shop" How ...(Read More)

Tourists, crew safe as dive boat sinks off Similan Islands

wow... the official with all the answers even while the vessels is under water. No need to bring to ...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

It's an issue about road safety in and around schools. Read the article. Like any other educatio...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 