Authentic Indian cuisine comes to Angsana Laguna Phuket

PHUKET: Angsana Laguna Phuket has welcomed Indian Chef Pravin Gayke to its highly skilled and creative culinary team.

Dining

By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 March 2020, 02:57PM

The resort has also launched its all-new Angsana Thali Set promotion.

Well-versed in the art of authentic Indian cuisine, the addition of western Indian native Chef Pravin has already delighted his first Indian wedding bride, groom, and guests with an array of aromatic, savoury Indian dishes, noted a release announcing his appointment.

“Destination weddings with an Indian twist are a specialty of Angsana Laguna Phuket, and the addition of Chef Pravin is sure to heighten our entire Indian wedding experience,” the release said.

“Rich flavours and authentic tastes of Chef Pravin’s culinary creations are sure to excite all palates. Chef Pravin’s dedication to the preparation of authentic Indian cuisine and his excellent background are a true asset to the culinary team at Angsana Laguna Phuket,” the release added.

Classic Indian favorites such as Aloo Gobhi Masala with potato and cauliflower, luscious Bindhi Masala comprised of fried okra, onion and tomato, and Chicken Tikka Biryani can now be enjoyed from a dedicated Indian cuisine menu at Angsana Laguna Phuket, the release noted.

The resort, located by Bang Tao Bay and known for hosting extravagant Indian weddings at ACES (Angsana Convention & Exhibition Space), the Angsana Ballroom, Poolside Garden and Xana Beach Club, has also launched its all-new Angsana Thali Set promotion.

A traditional Indian set menu served with a variety of sampling dishes, the Angsana Thali Set includes Palak Patta Chat featuring crispy fried spinach, onions, tomato, tamarind chutney, and sweet curd, Masala Papad with fried papad, onions, tomatoes and Indian spices, a savoury Vegetable Samosa of potatoes and peas, and Kachumber Salad with onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots and Indian spices. Condiment choices include papad, pickle and authentic chutney.