THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Australia: We did not issue red notice for al-Araibi

BANGKOK: The Australian Embassy in Bangkok released a statement today (Feb 7) stating that, contrary to recent reports, Australia never issued a Red Notice against refugee football player Hakeem al-Araibi who has been held in a prison in Bangkok since travelling to the country from Australia for his honeymoon in November 2018.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 February 2019, 05:45PM

Hakeem al-Araibi has been held in a Bangkok prison since November 2018. Photo: Bangkok Post

Hakeem al-Araibi has been held in a Bangkok prison since November 2018. Photo: Bangkok Post

The official statement read:

"Due to misreporting on the matter, the Australian Government would like to clear up confusion regarding the Interpol Red Notice issued against Hakeem Alaraibi.

Australia never issued a red notice against Mr Alaraibi.

This red notice was issued by Bahrain on 8 November 2018, shortly before Mr Alaraibi travelled to Bangkok.

The red notice should never have been issued because of Mr Alaraibi’s status as a protected refugee. This was a breach of Interpol’s regulations.

The Australian Government was not initially aware of this, and in line with Interpol procedure notified Thailand of Mr Alaraibi’s travel.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

When the Australian Government became aware of the situation, we ensured the red notice was rescinded as soon as possible. This happened on 30 November, only three days after Mr Alaraibi arrived in Bangkok.

Australia is reviewing our procedures so that this does not happen again.

The Australian Government has said unequivocally on many occasions that Hakeem Alaraibi should be returned to Australia, where he is a permanent resident with protected status, as soon as possible."

The statement comes a day after Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) held a press conference (Feb 6), after issuing a statement saying:

“Thailand had previously not been aware of Mr Hakeem’s case and does not have any prejudice against him. Indeed, we would not have become involved in the issue had we not received the red notice alert from the Australian Interpol and the subsequent formal request by Bahrain for his arrest and extradition,” it said.

“It took several days after the arrival of Mr Hakeem, before the Australian authorities informed us that the red notice had been cancelled. By that time, legal proceedings in Thailand regarding Mr Hakeem had already started and could not be reversed,” it added. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Huge king cobra caught in Krabi
Araibi in jail until August
DNA sent to UK police in search for Thai woman
Shackled footballer erupts Twitter
Mother ’hired hitmen to kill son’
Rare sea turtle returns to Phang Nga
Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court
Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter
Airports ready for Chinese New Year surge
437 schools shut till Friday
Thai court dismisses case against suspected wildlife trafficking kingpin
Activists back cops in child helmet row
Govt names May 6 as holiday
Corruption rises in Thailand: Transparency International
Bill hits snag as critics argue nursery exams ‘bad for kids’

 

Phuket community
Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

Dredging the reservoirs when they are at their lowest point, to help in the future, just makes too m...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

read the Thai and Australian Embassy website. Australians do not need a visitor visa for 30 day (arr...(Read More)

Polish, Canadian tourists die within hours while swimming in Krabi

It's ok then, you don't know the meaning of "open water", nor is stated in the art...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Apirath is right! After Hongkong, Singapore started to have 2 systems to houses and apts. One for &#...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

The footballer has a Australian resident status. Got a visa from Thai Consulate in Melbourne to visi...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Keep on allowing more and more condos, apartments, hotels, and shopping malls to be built. Allow ano...(Read More)

Thai court dismisses case against suspected wildlife trafficking kingpin

A newspaper needs advertising. The more people read a newspaper ( and comments), the more the adds ...(Read More)

New lifeforms discovered on Phuket

I'm sure the waters around Phuket hold all kinds of living things. The south end of Patong beach...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Methods to lessen the problem have been available for years. It is always decided not to correct th...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

In 1955 Hong Kong started using sea water to flush toilets. We should do that too. Why flush down th...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Soul Heaven Saturdays with Lenny Fontana
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
Dan About Thailand
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential

 