THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Araibi in jail until August

BANGKOK: The refugee Bahraini footballer arrested in Thailand while on vacation from his new home in Australia could remain in jail until August while a court decides on an extradition request from Bahrain, a deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General said yesterday (Jan 6).

immigrationpolitics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 February 2019, 01:30PM

Hakeem al-Araibi is escorted from prison to court. Photo: AFP

Hakeem al-Araibi is escorted from prison to court. Photo: AFP

From left: Chatchom Akapin, director-general of the International Affairs Department at the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG); Trumph Jalichandra, deputy spokesman for the OAG; and Prayuth Phetkhun, another deputy spokesman for the OAG. Photo: Bangkok Post

From left: Chatchom Akapin, director-general of the International Affairs Department at the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG); Trumph Jalichandra, deputy spokesman for the OAG; and Prayuth Phetkhun, another deputy spokesman for the OAG. Photo: Bangkok Post

Trumph Jalichandra, who is also deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Attorney-General, said his office received a request from the Bahraini government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Dec 3 last year for the extradition of Hakeem al-Araibi, who fled criminal charges related to the 2011 Arab Spring protests against Bahrain’s government.

“The [extradition] request of the requesting country [Bahrain] is from a criminal case whose offence is also considered a criminal offence in Thailand, and the penalties for the charges are more than one year in jail. It is neither a political nor military offence so it qualifies according to the Extradition Act 2008,” Mr Trumph said adding that the officers then decided to bring the case to court.

In court on Monday, Araibi denied the charges against him. The court has told him and his lawyer to submit official opposition to the extradition by April 5, and set an appointment for both sides on April 22.

The Thai court hearing the case will need two to three months to give its ruling after the next hearing in late April.

“So between now and then, Mr Araibi will have to be in custody at least until August, Mr Trumph said.

Thailand now claims to be caught between Bahrain, which is seeking the extradition of Araibi, and Australia, which is calling for him to be freed given his refugee status there.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) held a press conference yesterday, after issuing a statement. “Thailand had previously not been aware of Mr Hakeem’s case and does not have any prejudice against him. Indeed, we would not have become involved in the issue had we not received the red notice alert from the Australian Interpol and the subsequent formal request by Bahrain for his arrest and extradition,” it said.

“It took several days after the arrival of Mr Hakeem, before the Australian authorities informed us that the red notice had been cancelled. By that time, legal proceedings in Thailand regarding Mr Hakeem had already started and could not be reversed,” it added.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“The case is now under the purview of the Court of Justice. In proceeding with the legal process, the executive branch cannot interfere with the judicial process. This is an internationally recognised principle upheld by all countries, including Australia.

“Thailand does not gain anything from holding Mr Hakeem in custody. But as a sovereign country that has legal obligations and commitments to the international community, Thailand finds itself in the middle of a case involving two countries competing for Mr Hakeem’s custody.

“Under such circumstances, Thailand has no other legitimate option but to cooperate in accordance with the law, and suggest that the two countries, both good friends of Thailand and good friends with one another, talk to each other to sort out their problems and come up with their own solution, instead of trying to find an indirect solution from Thailand, who has only become involved in this case by chance,” the statement said.

“We therefore believe that we have a legitimate right to urge Australia and Bahrain to talk to each other and find a mutually agreeable solution. No matter what that solution may be, Thailand stands ready to support it in order to achieve a result that is mutually satisfactory win-win for all.”

MFA deputy permanent-secretary Thani Thongpakdi said that Thailand and Bahrain have no extradition treaty between the two countries, which led to the use of the Extradition Act, 2008, in Mr Araibi’s case.

“If Mr Hakeem’s case was a political case or that he was a political refugee, Thailand would have no right to extradite him back to Bahrain under any circumstances.

“However, he was convicted on charges of arson and possession of a bomb, which does not constitute a political case and must be proceeded,” he said.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Shackled footballer erupts Twitter
Saudi asylum case impels reform of tough Thai refugee policy
Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada
Australia to mull Saudi teen asylum bid
Australia shutters notorious offshore asylum camp
UK ‘lacks information’ on former PM Yingluck
Government requests Britain to extradite Yingluck
Six Chinese held in Chiang Mai online gambling bust
Call to expedite Prawit probe
Myanmar sacks top general involved in Rohingya crackdown
Government ups efforts to nab ‘fake news’ spreaders
Is there an udder way? Farmer begs EU to spare his wandering cow
Cops chasing tails in hunt for Yingluck
Model claiming Trump secrets blames US for Thai prosecution
Living on a knife edge

 

Phuket community
Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

Dredging the reservoirs when they are at their lowest point, to help in the future, just makes too m...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

read the Thai and Australian Embassy website. Australians do not need a visitor visa for 30 day (arr...(Read More)

Polish, Canadian tourists die within hours while swimming in Krabi

It's ok then, you don't know the meaning of "open water", nor is stated in the art...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Apirath is right! After Hongkong, Singapore started to have 2 systems to houses and apts. One for &#...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

The footballer has a Australian resident status. Got a visa from Thai Consulate in Melbourne to visi...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Keep on allowing more and more condos, apartments, hotels, and shopping malls to be built. Allow ano...(Read More)

Thai court dismisses case against suspected wildlife trafficking kingpin

A newspaper needs advertising. The more people read a newspaper ( and comments), the more the adds ...(Read More)

New lifeforms discovered on Phuket

I'm sure the waters around Phuket hold all kinds of living things. The south end of Patong beach...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Methods to lessen the problem have been available for years. It is always decided not to correct th...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

In 1955 Hong Kong started using sea water to flush toilets. We should do that too. Why flush down th...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Soul Heaven Saturdays with Lenny Fontana
Express Carpet and Decor

 