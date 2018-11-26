THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Aussie tourist ‘robbed at gunpoint’ in Phuket exposed as fake

PHUKET: The 19-year-old Australian tourist who reported to police that he was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning (Nov 24) after being abandoned by his taxi driver has confessed that his claim was fake, police have confirmed.

By Tavee Adam

Monday 26 November 2018, 12:15PM

Australian tourist Terrance John White, 19, from Innisfail, Queensland, confessed to police that his claims of being abandoned by a Phuket taxi and being robbed at gunpoint were fake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Australian tourist Terrance John White, 19, from Innisfail, Queensland, confessed to police that his claims of being abandoned by a Phuket taxi and being robbed at gunpoint were fake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Terrance John White, 19, from Innisfail, Queensland, reported to police on Saturday that he was left by the side of the road in Nai Yang at about 3am that day after reportedly having an argument with the taxi driver over not using the meter to calculate the fare.

White also claimed that while he was walking along the road, four people turned up and robbed him at gunpoint.

He claimed the robbers made off with B10,000 and his iPhone.

White, along with officers from Sakoo Police Station – located south of Phuket International Airport and in the vicinity of where the claimed robbery took place – reported the incident to Thalang Police at 4pm on Saturday. (See story here.)

However, Lt Col Kittiphum Tinthalang of the Thalang Police confirmed to The Phuket News this morning (Nov 26) that White has now confessed that his claims of being robbed – and even of the taxi driver not using the meter – were fake.

“The reality is that he was very drunk and he lost his property himself and he didn’t know where it was,” Col Kittipoom said.

White confessed to police that his claims were fake while being questioned by officers at Thalang Police Station on Saturday, Col Kittipoom added.

“He also said that the taxi driver didn’t abandon him on the way. The driver took him to his hotel, and he even confessed that he puked in the taxi, too,” Col Kittiphum said.

Col Kittiphum that no charges will be brought against White for the fake report.

“Now everything is clear and finished, we can laugh,” he said.

Fake reports filed with police in Phuket can bring serious consequences. In 2012, Australian Stevie Bamford, then 21, was sentenced to 15 days incarceration at Bang Jo Detention Centre for giving a false statement to the police that she was raped in Patong. (See story here.)

In 2013, 19-year-old Danish national Morten Budtz Berthelsen was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for two years, and fined B500 for making a false report to Kamala Police, in which he said he was attacked and robbed by a Thai gang at Kamala Beach. (See story here.)

 

 

Jor12 | 03 December 2018 - 10:02:22 

Haha...ok so if they legal why are they prosecuted. I am sure the Attorney General and lawyers would be interested in that...for a laugh. The distance between two points of a flight paths cannot be by road.  Planes tend to fly in straight lines.

Rorri_2 | 01 December 2018 - 17:05:27 

"Debate", here we go, if you can't debate you go back years, lucky my memory is solid.. nominee shareholders ARE legal, if they take part in the running of a business. As for distance, the discussion was by road, you chose a straight line... you would have people driving through the Gulf. Get the facts right, I am NOT Thai, I remember things.

Jor12 | 01 December 2018 - 12:05:19 

Debate? Bit ripe coming from someone who believes nominee shareholders are not illegal, or who cant  find the distance between two points on the globe. Never suggested to anyone not to comment yet others reserve the right to point out how silly, wrong,  or disrespectful comments can be and if you don't like it, then tough.

Rorri_2 | 01 December 2018 - 05:17:37 

There we see the true lack of an ability to debate, when you can't, you start to call others names... eg "w...ers" and he and his bedmates complain about others who comment and suggest their comments should not be posted. Seems someone has a very twisted mind.

Jor12 | 30 November 2018 - 18:10:04 

LOL...touched a raw nerve with the w...ers on here.  Mate, you should read their comments on the original article and you'll see what I mean.  Keep sticking it to 'em man. Enjoy.

Rorri_2 | 30 November 2018 - 10:44:43 

J... hoodwinked, I don't think so, if you follw the comments it was more on how some people attacked him, simply because of the way he dress, but hey.. you always have your opinion, which is to denigrate others usually getting it wrong, while adding nothing. hahaaa, you're a joke.

Pauly44 | 30 November 2018 - 07:04:25 

Bit of insight to the deluded mind of j12, anyone who has lived in Thailand long enough would think it was totally believable and btw the only one we're bashing is you and your gang for all the stupid nonsense you spout!

Jor12 | 29 November 2018 - 15:31:46 

Hahaha....a typical drunken lariken Aussie having a good time, who hoodwinked all the Thai bashers on here, or bashing of everything and anyone. Onya mate! Stick it to em...LOL

Pauly44 | 28 November 2018 - 08:07:17 

"Now ranting in hindsight" = wouldn't expect anything less from the NO life apologist brigade on here.

BenPendejo | 27 November 2018 - 09:48:22 

OK, I was wrong on this one, but it certainly wouldn't have been a surprise if it was true.  I still hold firm on my assertion that Taxi/public transport scum are the scourge of Phuket, and Thai officials are unwilling to do anything about it.  We see the pictures of minivans, taxis and bus crashes and carnage nearly every day. Most of us that live here know that it will NEVER change.

Timothy | 27 November 2018 - 08:50:57 

I knew the story couldn't have been true because the green plate taxi scumbags are allowed to operate without meters. There could not have been an argument about turning the meter on. They are allowed to rip tourists off as much as they want. They are a mafia that threatens and intimidates if you try to park your car in"their" areas. These maniacs have well earned their reputation.

Pauly44 | 27 November 2018 - 06:37:11 

The taxi part of the story was totally believable, retribution from a thai man child is also common place, you apoligists got lucky on this one, you could apologize many fold for the nonsense you post on here, so it was bogus, this guy is a douchebag!

Rorri_2 | 27 November 2018 - 06:31:30 

For lying, he deserves jail time.
As for ...., and his new bedmate, ,,,,, you based your comment simply on the way he dressed... nothing mention that he might be a lying..... You humanity is lower than a snakes belly.... Other readers, what do you think of these 2, now ranting, in hindsight.

Kurt | 26 November 2018 - 17:42:29 

Unpleasant to read that the report of John White was fake, even puking in the taxi.  Not a quality tourist. This is a now a typical case to mediate to clear taxi drivers name, and for cleaning his taxi.
We may be sure he does not do such thing back at home without repercussions.

DeKaaskopp | 26 November 2018 - 17:20:27 

Where are the usual Thai basher now,who posted their rant when the first untrue article came out ?

Winfield | 26 November 2018 - 16:42:13 

I rest my case. A drunken fool, now a lying puking fool. All those who blamed the locals again and stuck up for this tourist ...... please apologize in this column.

