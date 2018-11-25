THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Aussie tourist robbed at gunpoint after dumped by Phuket taxi driver

PHUKET: Police are searching for four suspects who robbed a 19-year-old Australian tourist at gunpoint after he was dumped by the side of a dark road in Phuket by a taxi driver.

tourismcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 25 November 2018, 06:01PM

The Australian tourist, Terrance John White, 19, of Innisfail, Queensland, reported the incident to Thalang Police yesterday (Nov 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Australian tourist, Terrance John White, 19, of Innisfail, Queensland, reported the incident to Thalang Police yesterday (Nov 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

UPDATE: The Australian tourist has since retracted his claims in the story below and admitted that the claims that he was abandoned by his taxi driver and that he was robbed at gunpoint were both fake. (See story here.)

Police are also looking for the taxi driver, confirmed Lt Col Kittipoom Tinthalang of the Thalang Police.

The tourist was identified as Terrance John White, of Innisfail, Queensland.

Mr White explained to police that he was riding in a taxi back to his hotel room in the Nai Yang area, just south of Phuket International Airport, early yesterday morning (Nov 24) when an argument ensued about the driver not using the meter.

The argument ended with the driver of the taxi stopping the car on the dark coastal road near the intersection of the Mu Dok – Sakoo Rd (intersection of Route 4018 and Route 4031) – at the southern end of Nai Yang, and Mr White getting out of the taxi.

Soon after getting out of the taxi, at about 3am, while Mr White was walking along the road, four persons arrived – presumably on two motorbikes. Two of them had guns and pointed them at him while robbing him, Mr White told the police.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The robbers made off with B10,000 cash and Mr White’s iPhone, he said.

After being robbed, Mr White reported the incident to police at Phuket airport, who took him to Sakoo Police Station to file a formal report, which was received by Lt Col Bandasak Srilert.

Sakoo Police, along with Mr White, reported the incident to the Thalang Police at 4pm yesterday.

It was not made clear in the police report whether Mr White exited the taxi by choice, or if they driver stopped the car to abandon him by the side of the road. However, Mr White did later confirm that the taxi was bearing green licence plates, indicating that the vehicle to be a legally registered “commercial passenger vehicle”.

Col Kittipoom Tinthalang of the Thalang Police noted that police are now checking CCTV in the area and along the route Mr White travelled for any clues in tracking down the taxi driver and the four robbers.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Winfield | 29 November 2018 - 00:15:47 

This includes motorbikes. If you dont have a motorbike license and experience riding bikes back home, how can you blame Thailand if you ride a motorbike here in flip flops, without a PROPER safety helmet and then get hurt doing so?

Winfield | 29 November 2018 - 00:10:49 

1. No Australian would go to the police in Australia without a shirt on, unless they are an idiot. 
2. Any person who travels to a foreign country without Googling a few facts about its culture, is an idiot.
3. All those who keep blaming Thailand for it's tourists problems are idiots. If one is basically careful, Thailand is a safe destination.

Pascale | 28 November 2018 - 22:09:21 

Reading comments like those made by P....,I ask myself how low it can get here ! And R...,educated people in the real world would inform themselves about do's and don'ts before visiting another country. Ignorant's and fools don't.Seems like you belong to the second group.

Rorri_2 | 28 November 2018 - 19:00:09 

. few people look for "guidelines" when travelling, grow up, live in the real world, . Many guidelines, on the net, don't give much real advise, so how many must one read. Oh, do you actually know the meaning of a " like a bull in a china shop," as I can't see the relevance.

Pauly44 | 28 November 2018 - 13:22:50 

Yes Thailand is so delicate and cultural, all tourists should bow down on their hands and knees as soon as they hit the tarmac and thank their God Thailand has accepted their prescence and whatever you do don't take your shirt off in public as it will offend their sensitivites, what a load of rubbish!

DeKaaskopp | 28 November 2018 - 09:25:34 

"Guidelines", interested  people would find them in travel guide books. Or they could do a search on google by simply typing: Travel guides when visiting Thailand.Of course i'm not surprised that you don't know about any advises.Like a bull in a china shop !

Rorri_2 | 27 November 2018 - 06:28:13 

..., I stand by my comment, as it, like your, was made going on the information, AT THE TIME. Why would we need to "apologise", granted, the idiot deserve time in jail, but you attacked him simply because of the way he dressed.

..., just where are these "guidelines" that you say "exist?".. oh, I do not drink, and do not have a "beer" belly, more useless p...

Kurt | 26 November 2018 - 19:38:51 

.....Phuket taxis have a meter. The law ( you know what law means?) demands the taxi driver switch on the meter, than the window sign show he is occupied.  The Phuket corrupt practice to put a dirty smelly face towel over the taxi meter is not Smart Phuket 4.0. In fact, it is criminal. So, what a arriving tourist has to inform himself?  Inform himself about  a piece of Phuket corruption?

Kurt | 26 November 2018 - 19:27:58 

... when you start to REACT a bit respectful toward others who COMMENT? Do you hate people? Be a bit more pleasant and respectful in your very personal reactions.
It costs nothing, and the comment site becomes more pleasant.

Pascale | 26 November 2018 - 19:01:40 

"Aussie dress as they do at home"You mean in their country they drive shirtless,sitting shirtless in restaurants, shopping shirtless in convenience stores and even visit religious sites inappropriate dressed ? Then it will be a place to avoid for me.

DeKaaskopp | 26 November 2018 - 17:30:03 

"They are no guidelines given to any tourist" Nonsense! There are guidelines,but obviously some tourists don't care or never inform themselves before visiting another country.Typical lame excuse by Ro.Probably he shows his naked beer belly everywhere too.

Winfield | 26 November 2018 - 16:58:38 

See the follow up story. I rest my case. A drunken lying puking fool. All those who blamed the locals again and stuck up for this tourist ...... please apologize in this column

Pauly44 | 26 November 2018 - 12:17:16 

Ok tourists take note Mr. W says even in a taxi which is supposed to run on a meter you still need to negotiate the fare prior to taking off and so its the tourists fault he was dumped in the middle of nowhere & robbed, you also must not walk around shirtless even though Thai males can and also should not be out enjoying yourself, typical expat ignorant apologistic B. S!

Rorri_2 | 26 November 2018 - 11:42:47 

...the fact is he was robbed, at gun point, you guys need to grow up. Win, Aussie dress as they do at home, in hot humid weather, we see many Thais dressed the same way. They are no guidelines given to ANY tourist towards Thai culture, but if Thailand wants tourist money they need to accept a  bit of indiscretion. Grow up guys, None of us are perfect.

DeKaaskopp | 26 November 2018 - 11:15:52 

So,as we know by know that little punk lied.Kick him out asap.DT,you are right.Phuket is full of scumbags,as seen in this article.

Kurt | 26 November 2018 - 11:11:26 

On Phuket the area Thalang- Nai Yang is after dark for tourists a unsafe no-go area. Remember the siege of Thalang police station few years ago? High Officials hiding on third floor until the army came from Nakhon S Thammarat to rescue them. To many guns among the locals. A lawless area. No motorbikehelmet road blocks there, hahaha. To dangerous for RTP.

BenPendejo | 26 November 2018 - 10:17:38 

Clueless 19 year old kid, but that is beside the point. Taxi/public transport scum are the scourge of Phuket, and Thai officials are unwilling to do anything about it.  I just hope this latest example of the crime tourists can expect here gets wide international coverage.  Frankly, tourism in this place continues to plummet, and I hope it keeps going down...this place deserves it.

Kurt | 26 November 2018 - 09:44:49 

Is it possible that the taxi driver was not paid for the distance done, and he called friends to 'handle' the matter? Mr white must at least know the taxi number and/or 1 motorbike reg.number. The transport mafia in full swing.

DeKaaskopp | 26 November 2018 - 08:56:33 

Did they steel his last shirt too or doesn't young Mr.White from Australia know when/where to wear a shirt ?

peter rawai | 26 November 2018 - 08:13:59 

robbed of 10,000 baht but cannot afford to buy a shirt

Winfield | 26 November 2018 - 03:37:28 

He goes to the police wearing no shirt & shorts almost hanging off his butt - obviously knows nothing about Thai culture. Also does not know not to argue with Phuket taxi drivers about using the meter..... you set a price before the trip and that's that. What happened to the 'Good guys in, Bad guys out' Govt, PR campaign? A 19 year old Aussie at 3am .... bet money he was drunk as a...

Discover Thainess | 25 November 2018 - 19:48:32 

Welcome to lawless thailand. Phuket is just so full of scumbags it’s a wonder anyone comes here. How many times have we asked for a proper international standard taxi service instead of the mafia we have today. Thailand should be ashamed of phuket and the way it’s run.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Aussie tourist ‘robbed at gunpoint’ in Phuket exposed as fake
Phuket Opinion: Where boys in brown shine
Appeal Court fines zero-dollar tour operators B500k
Phuket Police ready for Loy Krathong
Man arrested for rape of female British tourist in Phuket
Phuket Police investigate rape report by British tourist
Catching illegal guides is tricky: ‘They disguise themselves like tourists’
Three arrest warrants issued for attackers of German tourist in Phuket
Catch-and-release for Phuket slow loris tout
Fake goods raid hits 25 stores in Patong, B42mn in goods seized
Deputy national police chief orders Phuket officers to ramp up their efforts
Patong raid nets more than 4,000 items of fake-brand clothing
No evidence to back claim of Koh Tao rape, say police
Over 1,000 arrested in Phuket ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
Go Air
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand

 