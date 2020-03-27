Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots

Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots

OLYMPICS: Athletes who had already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before they were postponed will keep their places when the showpiece takes place in 2021, sources told AFP yesterday (Mar 26).

Olympics
By AFP

Friday 27 March 2020, 09:10AM

The IOC and 32 international sports federations held a teleconference where it was decided to respect the qualification process for the delayed Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP

The IOC and 32 international sports federations held a teleconference where it was decided to respect the qualification process for the delayed Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP

Around 57% of the 11,000 scheduled participants for Tokyo had already made sure of taking part when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) pushed the Games back to 2021 due to the coronavirus on Tuesday. (See story here).

The IOC and 32 international sports federations held a teleconference yesterday where it was decided to respect the qualification process.

“Thomas Bach (the IOC President) first explained the reasons for the postponement of the Games, then said that the athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 would automatically be qualified for 2021,” one of the participants in the conference told AFP.

“One of the main subjects was to know when and how to organise the qualifications.

“In some federations, many sportsmen and sportswomen are not qualified and it takes at least three months for the Olympic Games to organise them.”

The 2020 Tokyo Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but after telephone discussions between Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a historic joint decision was taken for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime

However, there is no definite date yet for the rescheduled Games with Bach saying Tuesday the Tokyo Olympics “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community”.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

Many Olympic sports, such as boxing, saw the vast majority of their qualifying tournaments either interrupted or cancelled due to the global health situation.

Others, such as sailing however, already had 90% of their competitors qualified.

“The allocated quotas remain allocated,” confirmed another participant in yesterday’s meeting.

“Thomas Bach has confirmed that a decision (on a new date for the 2021 event) will be made within the next four weeks,” he said.

“Some said they prefer May 2021, others June ...”

Some federation chiefs also expressed financial concerns, claiming in advance part of the sums traditionally allocated after the Olympic Games by the IOC to the governing bodies.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bundesliga big four pledge financial aid for rivals, Leeds players defer wages
Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Postponement
Thai leagues shutdown extended to May 2
BISP swimmers show progress at Club Champs
World champion Joshua in self-isolation after meeting Prince Charles
McGregor gives one million euros for protective hospital equipment
Football joins fight to kick coronavirus
Fury-Wilder rematch postponed
Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic
Palace star Zaha offers health staff free accommodation
Born in Brazil, trained in Thailand, signed by Benfica
Formula One ‘fully expect’ season to start with revised calendar
Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League
Aussie Rules suspends season for at least two months over virus
Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus

 

Phuket community
Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

Wearing masks is effective, that's why health care professionals need them more than the public....(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state,” he said." Alas, hum...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Has to be self request as there's zero chance the BIB will enforce it, they can't even enfor...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

He's probably in charge of road safety too, comes up with the same failed idea every year in the...(Read More)

Phuket Town vendor charged for price-gouging on hand sanitiser

@Timothy,..That only can be done with the force of the 'full enforcement of the law'. And on...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

I see he is not wearing one of his cheap ineffective masks, not just dirty farang then stupid man...(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

Emergency degree, lock downs, curfews, warming up of Defence/Army. We almost back to square one; Ma...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

Anutin saw during a ChiangMai visit western tourist were dirty.? Well, what he expects in worlds mos...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

CAAT has okayed? Hahaha. What other option CAAT had? About Thai Airways, a 20 year problem is unlike...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

As soon as I hear the word "synergy" reminds me when we used to play management bs bingo, ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Singha
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential

 