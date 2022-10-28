Asean, China engage in sports dialogue in Phuket

PHUKET: Senior sports officials from the ten Asean countries held an inaugural discussion with the Chinese side on the third day of the 13th Asean Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SOMS-13) currently underway in Phuket.

Chinese

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 October 2022, 06:07PM

Ms Song Xueying of the General Administration of Sport of China joined SOMS-13 discussions in Phuket on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

The first Asean-China Senior Officials Meeting on Sports was held as part of SOMS-13 at Angsana Laguna Phuket this Friday (Oct 28). The sides exchanged relevant information to boost cooperation in promoting specific types of sports that should be supported to stand out in the Aseas region, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported.

The Thai side was represented by Dr Niwat Limsuknirand, Director-General of the Department of Physical Education under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand.

Speaking on behalf of Beijing, was Ms Song Xueying Deputy Director of the General External Affairs Department of the General Administration of Sport of China.

The General Administration of Sport of China is subordinate to the State Council of the People’s Republic of China and administers the All-China Sports Federation and Chinese Olympic Committee as well as organises international sports events in China.

Ms Song is also a member of the Olympic Committee of Asia.

“Over the course of 31 years, Asean member-countries have been continuously expanding cooperation and deepening relations with China in various spheres, especially on peace and sustainability in the region,” PR Phuket said.

“This is the first meeting of senior [sports] officials from the Asean region with their Chinese counterpart. It shows the development of cooperation and the strengthening of relations between the Asean countries and China. This meeting will bring good results, promoting more interaction between people from the Asean region and China,” it added.

The SOMS-13 agenda also includes a series of other sessions including a discussion of the 12th Asean University Games and Asean School Games to be held in 2023 in Da Nang, Vietnam. The events are expected to be confirmed in early December this year.