British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket hosts Asean sports conference

Phuket hosts Asean sports conference

PHUKET: Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn declared the 13th Asean Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SOMS-13) and Related Meetings conference officially underway in Phuket yesterday (Oct 25).

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 12:58PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The conference, being held at Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in Cherng Talay, will continue through Saturday (Oct 29).

“We recognise the importance of sport as an important tool in promoting people-to-people relations and stronger participation within ASEAN,” Mr Phiphat said.

“We therefore would like to focus on promoting equality and the right to access to sport widely across genders, ages, social status and physical conditions. Achieving the achievement of sports excellence in various competitions both nationally and internationally and support for the exchange of academic knowledge in sports both in the region and outside the ASEAN region, to enhance cooperation among sports experts and lead the ASEAN sport movement by using knowledge from shared learning as the basis. which this meeting will discuss and exchange ideas on various sports issues to achieve common goals,” he added.

As the Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr Phiphat is currently serving as the chairman of the ASEAN Sports Cooperation Framework for the term 2022-2023.

Present at the event opening yesterday were Ekkapab Phanwong, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Community, Society and Culture; Kemphol Ouitayakul, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports; Dr Niwat Limsuknirand, Director-General of the Department of Physical Education; along with Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The meeting is to promote cooperation and activities related to sports in Asean and promote interaction between peoples in the Asean region, said a release announcing the event opening.

“This will help create awareness amongst member states through sports. Including building competitiveness and excellence in Asean sports both regionally and internationally,” it added.

Among the participants at the series of meetings are representatives from Asean member countries, Asean dialogue partners, and Asean Secretariat members of international sports networks including UNESCO, the Fédération internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the international sports equality movement the ‘Right to Play Foundation’.

During their stay in Phuket, delegates attending the conference will undertake tours of the Phuket Old Town area and enjoy a show at the recently re-opened Siam Niramit Thai-culture theme park, the official announcement noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Body of missing Russian woman found south of Patong
Cabinet backs expats owning land
Support for flood victims reaches Chalong
Region 8 Police put seized guns haul on show
Thailand joins global vax institute
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill walkable, Kamala road woes, 4AM closing time deliberation || October 25
Search for Russian woman to continue one more day
7-Eleven in Pa Khlok robbed at knifepoint
Gamblers arrested in Baan Don
‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill
Long weekend boosts profits
Kamala road back to one lane during power supply repairs
Sunak to be appointed UK’s third PM this year
Officials to open Chalong-Patong road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket deals with the aftermath of landslides and heavy rain || October 24

 

Phuket community
Support for flood victims reaches Chalong

A whole Senate commitee coming down to Phuket to hand out 100 cheap survival bags to 192 households....(Read More)

Support for flood victims reaches Chalong

So that was said!!!!! By a Senator!!! """Provincial government's strategies to p...(Read More)

Green Thoughts: Scraping the barrel ‒ A cautionary tale for our times

All true but tooo late. Better worry about the ocean plankton die offs- source of most oxygen. Ma...(Read More)

‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

Looks like cruise ships better go to deep sea port ( if deep sea port is deep and big enough), so pa...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill walkable, Kamala road woes, 4AM closing time deliberation || October 25

Maybe it could be easier and faster to build a bridge cutting the curve on Patong road......(Read More)

‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

That "walkway" is classic Thai engineering. Hope they saved some of those small trees and ...(Read More)

Search for Russian woman to continue one more day

Are they sure she was last seen exiting the water and not entering it? All her belongings left on th...(Read More)

Long weekend boosts profits

Even with all the rain and floods everywhere?...(Read More)

Gamblers arrested in Baan Don

Yes. If you lose all your money gambling the first thing you do is go straight to a neighbouring hou...(Read More)

7-Eleven in Pa Khlok robbed at knifepoint

Why no mention of suspected nationality? He demanded cash so surely they know what language he spoke...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 