Phuket hosts Asean sports conference

PHUKET: Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn declared the 13th Asean Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SOMS-13) and Related Meetings conference officially underway in Phuket yesterday (Oct 25).

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 12:58PM

The conference, being held at Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in Cherng Talay, will continue through Saturday (Oct 29).

“We recognise the importance of sport as an important tool in promoting people-to-people relations and stronger participation within ASEAN,” Mr Phiphat said.

“We therefore would like to focus on promoting equality and the right to access to sport widely across genders, ages, social status and physical conditions. Achieving the achievement of sports excellence in various competitions both nationally and internationally and support for the exchange of academic knowledge in sports both in the region and outside the ASEAN region, to enhance cooperation among sports experts and lead the ASEAN sport movement by using knowledge from shared learning as the basis. which this meeting will discuss and exchange ideas on various sports issues to achieve common goals,” he added.

As the Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr Phiphat is currently serving as the chairman of the ASEAN Sports Cooperation Framework for the term 2022-2023.

Present at the event opening yesterday were Ekkapab Phanwong, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Community, Society and Culture; Kemphol Ouitayakul, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports; Dr Niwat Limsuknirand, Director-General of the Department of Physical Education; along with Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong.

The meeting is to promote cooperation and activities related to sports in Asean and promote interaction between peoples in the Asean region, said a release announcing the event opening.

“This will help create awareness amongst member states through sports. Including building competitiveness and excellence in Asean sports both regionally and internationally,” it added.

Among the participants at the series of meetings are representatives from Asean member countries, Asean dialogue partners, and Asean Secretariat members of international sports networks including UNESCO, the Fédération internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the international sports equality movement the ‘Right to Play Foundation’.

During their stay in Phuket, delegates attending the conference will undertake tours of the Phuket Old Town area and enjoy a show at the recently re-opened Siam Niramit Thai-culture theme park, the official announcement noted.