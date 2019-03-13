Asana essentials: Yoga postures for any ability part 2

Hi and welcome to part two of my top six yoga postures (asanas) for a happier body and a healthier life.

By Kim White

Sunday 17 March 2019, 10:00AM

You can read part one here. I’m feeling very grateful to have shared two weeks with you this month.

I have created a video for you (below), filmed at the beautiful Siam Beach on Koh Racha, that runs through all six asanas from the two articles. Keeping it local and supporting Phuket brands, I am wearing local swimwear by Kaanda Beach Life.

The video puts the postures into a mini yoga flow that you can follow. My suggestion would be to start with good, steady rotations on each side once a day, holding each posture for a minimum of 20 seconds.

4. Lord of the fish pose

Brings life back to the spine, stretches the shoul­ders, hips and neck, and relieves fatigue, backache and menstrual discomfort.

- Sit on the floor, feet flat on the floor with both knees bent and sink into your sitting bones. (Sit on a folded blanket for extra support.)

- Slide your left foot under your right leg to the out­side of the right hip, your left little toe resting on the floor.

- Step your right foot over your left leg and place the sole of your right foot on the floor close to your left hip.

- Inhale, hug your left arm around your right thigh as you raise your right arm and roll your right shoul­der down your back.

- Exhale, placing your right hand onto the floor be­hind your right hip.

- Hug your right knee close to your left shoulder.

- Keep rolling your right shoulder down your back, looking over your right shoulder. Keep both sitting bones on the floor.

- Keep your spine long and straight. Imagine the crown of your head is being suspended from above.

- Hold for 20-30 seconds.

5. Straddle pose

Releases the hip joints and the muscles of the groin, and improves pelvic circulation.

- Sit on the floor with your legs straight out in front.

- Rotate your thighs outward and separate your legs away from each other while still maintaining relaxed knee caps and toes facing up to the ceiling.

- Roll your shoulders down your back and hinge for­ward with a straight back.

- Try to touch the floor be­tween your hands while maintaining a straight back.

- Hold for 20-30 seconds.

6. Cobra pose

- Opens the heart and lungs, and stretches the chest, lungs, shoulders and stomach.

- Lie on your stomach on the floor. Stretch your legs back, tops of your feet on the floor. Place your hands on the floor under your shoulders and keep your el­bows facing back into your body.

- Feel the pubic bone on the floor.

- Inhale and begin to straighten your arms to lift your chest off the floor, go­ing only to the height at which you can maintain a connection between mat and pubic bone.

- Firm your shoulder blades against your back, extend your ribs and chest forward in order to keep the spine long and healthy for the lift.

- Distribute the backbend evenly throughout the entire spine.

- Hold for 20-30 seconds, maintaining a steady breath.

This is half a rotation of the asana essential flow on the right side. Repeat the movements on the left side to com­plete one full rotation.

On another note, I am once again honoured to be announced as the Asia Travel & Hospitality Award ‘Best Yoga School in Thailand’.

I would like to thank everyone that has supported me; without your support I truly would not be here. Thank you to the multitude of inter­esting and lovely people that have al­lowed me to share yoga with them.

Happy stretching.



Metta,

Kim oxo

