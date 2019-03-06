THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Asana essentials: Yoga postures for any ability part 1

Hi and welcome to another month and an­other awesome yoga tip for a better life.

Sunday 10 March 2019, 10:00AM

Standing forward fold.

Reverse triangle.

Crescent moon pose.

Deciding what postures (asanas) to do in yoga can be a little daunting. Some people believe there are 8.4 million asana alternatives, so choosing what is best for you may seem overwhelming.

This month I have made it easier for you. In a two-part series, I will be sharing six asanas that are a great foundation for any level of yoga practice. Each asana helps alleviate common body discomforts that arise in everyday life.

My suggestion would be to practise each of these postures once a day, holding each for a minimum of 20 seconds.

1. Standing forward fold
The hamstrings, lower back and spine get a good stretch and this helps to correct your posture.

- Stand with your feet together and legs straight.
- Breathe in and raise your hands above your head like you are trying to reach for something high up.
- Breathe out, bend at the hips with your arms straight and drop your hands to rest on the floor on either side of your feet.
- Relax your head and neck to look at your feet and keep your legs straight.
- Hold this position for about 30 seconds while tak­ing nice, easy inhalations and exhalations, preferably through the nose.

2. Reverse triangle
Great for opening up the hip rotator, IT band and massaging the internal organs.

- Stand upright. With an exhalation, step your feet about two hip-widths apart. 
- Raise your arms parallel to the floor and reach your right arm forward and left arm back with your shoulder blades wide and palms down.
- Turn your left foot 45 degrees to the right and your right foot straight to the front. Align the right heel with the left heel.
- Firm your thighs and turn your right thigh out­ward so that the centre of your right kneecap is in line with the centre of your right ankle.
- With an exhalation, turn your torso to the right and square your hip to the front edge of your mat. On inhalation, lift your torso and twist, taking opposite hand to opposite hip. You will be looking over the out­side of your right leg.
- Press both your front foot and back foot firmly into the floor. Keep your front big toe and your back heel grounded to help your balance.

3. Crescent moon pose
Awesome for opening the hip flexor and relieving lower back tension. If you have knee issues, place a towel or soft cushion under the knee that sits on the floor.

- Make sure that the front of your knee is right above your ankle and does not go past this point. This alignment ensures safe and healthy knees.
- Your back leg should be about 60cm away from the front heel.
- Place your hands on your hips or reach your hands above your head on an inhale.
- The intention of the hips is to sink downward and slightly forward.
- The intention of the chest is to rise upward and the shoulders to roll down the back, much like a proud pigeon puffing its chest out.
- Remember to breathe through the posture, using the out breath as a re­lease for any tension that is felt in the body, much like ice melting in the sun.
- Hold for about 20-30 seconds

These asanas will help you to feel like you can hop, skip and jump through the month with a freer, hap­pier body, keeping your mind free from being weighed down with body issues and discomfort.

Look out for part two next week. I have created a video for you that will be available on the online version of part two. The video puts the postures into a mini yoga flow.

In the mean time, happy stretching.

Metta,
Kim oxo

Kim White Yoga

One of the main motivations that drives Kim to teach Yoga is her desire to keep true, real Yoga alive; the propagation of Yoga for Yoga. She strives to achieve this through teaching and helping people fall in love with Yoga everyday. She gives you her yoga mind and yoga heart to guide anyone wishing to traverse the beautiful journey that is Yoga. Teaching group classes, private classes, yoga intensives & retreats across the Island.

www.mindbodyyogasystem.com
Call +66 862 769 174

 

 

