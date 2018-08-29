THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Army steps in to clean Surin Beach, police helicopter landing ‘for convenience’

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Army has stepped in over the appalling state of Surin Beach, with it piles of rubbish growing higher and litter strewn along the sand, and dilapidated food stalls creating an eyesore for tourists.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 29 August 2018, 06:42PM

The Royal Thai Police helicopter landing on the football field at Surin Beach this morning (Aug 29) was no cause for alarm, The Phuket News was told. Photo: Supplied

A contingent of soldiers visited Surin Beach late yesterday afternoon (Aug 29). Photo: Royal Thai Army

The beach over recent months has become a dumpsite for rubbish left behind by visitors and locals, with more washed ashore by the surging waves of the southwest monsoon. Photo: Supplied

Broken concrete has left dangerous rusting steel reinforcement bars exposed that visitors may easily be injured by. Photo: Supplied

The beach over recent months has become a dumpsite for rubbish left behind by visitors and locals, with more washed ashore by the surging waves of the southwest monsoon. Photo: Supplied

Broken concrete has left dangerous rusting steel reinforcement bars exposed that visitors may easily be injured by. Photo: Supplied

A contingent of soldiers carried out an inspection of the beach late yesterday afternoon (Aug 28).

“We were there with municipal officials because we want to show them, the officials, that we were not impressed about the messy area and the rubbish throughout the area,” Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Military Circle and the highest-ranking army officer stationed in Phuket, told The Phuket News today (Aug 29).

The beach over recent months has become a dumpsite for rubbish left behind by visitors and locals, with more washed ashore by the surging waves of the southwest monsoon.

Also, broken concrete has left rusting steel reinforcement bars exposed that visitors may easily be injured by.

“We want them to make it clean and neat. I understand they need time for everything they do. I just want to see the result of their working at every beach in the Cherng Talay area,” he added.

“I will follow up with them on this again next week, and will keep following up on this,” Col Santi said.

Asked if he had raised the issue with Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran, Col Santi simply said, “Everyone knew about this.”

Meanwhile, Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News today that a Royal Thai Police helicopter that landed at Surin Beach this morning was no cause for concern.

The helicopter was made available Pol Gen Rungroj Saengkram, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, who was in Phuket on Monday (Aug 27) to confirm additional charges being pursued over the Phoenix tour boat disaster. (See story here.)

“Gen Rungroj had an important meeting in Nakhon Sri Thammarat to attend. The helicopter was made available for him,” Capt Ekkachai said.

Meanwhile, Thalang Traffic Police today issued a notice to announce that they were holding a meeting today to prepare for a visit to Phuket by a member of the Royal Family.

No other details were forthcoming.

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 30 August 2018 - 16:17:57 

Could it be that there is a first case of "Mad cow disease"in Thalang ?

Pauly44 | 30 August 2018 - 12:09:41 

Agree that area is a right sh#@hole!

BenPendejo | 30 August 2018 - 10:57:27 

Well. actually the Army did a good thing by clearing Surin...it was 100% out of control from greed. The problem rests with the OrBorTor who had zero vision in how to properly manage this beautiful beach. There is room for both the natural environment and local business, but without any control, it just goes back to greed and excess. The problem is with local gov't, not the Army.

Christy Sweet | 30 August 2018 - 08:58:58 

Check out the filth  in front of the Muslim Cemetery on Bang-Tao Beach. Literally  dozens of pigs rooting around in the garbage in the vicinity of  restaurants. It's a Brucella outbreak waiting to happen.

Christy Sweet | 30 August 2018 - 08:53:19 

Someone should send 2 year old satellite pics of the former saltwater lagoon  a certain Bang Tao resort conglomerate  artificially blocked in  order to A) cut down protected Casuarina trees and B) build tacky shoebox condos- to a certain govt office. btw, Singapore has serious laws about  engaging in corruption in other countries.

Ronald S | 29 August 2018 - 22:47:26 

well, the army changed Surin from  happy beach in a unhappy desert. Not the Thai people making a living there and the tourists who loved it over there. I would not call it collateral damage, Surin beach has just been ruined by the army...... If one has no knowledge one should not act.....

