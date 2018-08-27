THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
RTP confirm charges for Phuket boat disaster, additional charges added

PHUKET: Officers from the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok have today confirmed that the owner of the ‘Phoenix’ tour boat, its captain and engineer are to be charged with recklessness causes death and injury to others and that shareholders in TC Blue Co Ltd also face charges of ang-yee (running an illegal secret organisation).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 August 2018, 06:23PM

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau, speaks at today’s press conference. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A display board shown at today’s press conference showing the charges to be pressed again those involved in the ’Phoenix’ boat disaster. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The announcement came at a press conference held at 3pm today (Aug 27) at the Phuket Provincial Police Headquarters in Phuket Town.

Speaking at today’s press conference, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau, who was joined by Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Rungroj Saengkram, said, “From our investigation we found that TC Blue Co Ltd is the owner of the Phoenix tour boat and that 26-year-old Phuket resident Woralak ‘Yui’ Rerkchaikarn is a shareholder in that company.

“However, we have also found that Woralak’s husband, Chinese national Lei Hou, is the real owner of TC Blue Co Ltd and that Jakkapan Rerkchaikarn and Yindee Rerkchaikarn are also shareholders, but Woralak is a big shared holder,” Maj Gen Surachate explained.

“Investigating officers have discovered from financial records that TC Blue Co Ltd is a nominee company set up for Lei Hou.

Central Phuket

“All those involved with TC Blue Co Ltd are now also facing charges of ang-yee (running an illegal secret organisation) as it is clear that they are running the company illegally for a foreigner,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix’s captain Somjing Boontham, boat engineer Onchan Kanhayotee and Woralak are to be charged with reckless causing injury and death to others, Maj Gen Surachate concluded.

In addition, Phuket Public Relations Department Chief Ms Bussaya Chaipeum this afternoon confirmed that weather is still delaying the raising of the ‘Phoenix’ and that attempts will resume once weather conditions improve.

On Aug 14, the lawyer representing the owner of the Phoenix tour boat, which capsized and sank in a storm off Phuket on July 5, killing 47 Chinese tourists, made a public statement vowing to fight the recklessness causing death charge in court and renouncing any testimony already given to police. (See story here.)

 

 

Kurt | 27 August 2018 - 21:37:37 

Another money affair.  If not money involved, fast procedure and convictions. When lots of money involved, like cases demoted Abbot of the flying saucer monk society, black jaguar killer national park,  Red bull boy, Venus massage shop,and a few more of these walking money wallets cases, than it will take years. Until people have forgotten it, but wallets did multiply.

Galong | 27 August 2018 - 19:04:57 

Maybe if they actually did their job and researched other mass tourism companies they'd find this is common. I'm sure this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Nasa12 | 27 August 2018 - 18:42:36 

And of course, NONE from the government is charges for NOT doing their work.

