British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Army conscripts considered for filling Phuket labour void

Army conscripts considered for filling Phuket labour void

PHUKET: Boonchob Sutthamanaswong, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Labour, will discuss with the Directorate of Joint Civil Affairs of Royal Thai Army allowing conscripts who have completed the first six months of training to work part-time as additional workers in tourism companies suffering labour shortages.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 20 January 2023, 09:12AM

Boonchob Sutthamanaswong, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Labour. Photo: NNT file

Boonchob Sutthamanaswong, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Labour. Photo: NNT file

Mr Boonchob revealed the alternative strategy at a meeting with the Thai Hotels Association (THA), the Tourism Council of Phuket, the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and the Thai Spa Association on Wednesday (Jan 18) to discuss the labour shortage throughout the combined industries.

 

Concerns were raised about the capacity to serve customers during the Chinese New Year holidays, reports state news agency NNT.

Efforts will be increased to secure more workers from within provinces most heavily affected first, while efforts were heightened to lure more workers from Thailand’s Northeast, Mr Boonchob said.

“The tourism and service sector is facing a labour shortage. We have coordinated with relevant agencies to organise job markets to meet workers in the tourist provinces in order to attract workers from provinces across the country to meet the demand for labour,” he said.

Mr Boonchob noted that the Ministry of Labour had conducted a recent survey of the demand for workers in key tourist areas.

“It was found that there were about 10,000 people in demand, most of them in Phuket, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Chiang Mai, Phang Nga and Chonburi, especially in the hotel business,” he said.

C and C Marine

The demand for staff was wide ranging, he noted, citing receptionists, wait staff, cleaning staff, general office staff, accounting and various administrative staff as examples where many vacancies remained.

However, Mr Boonchob said great progress had been made in the past month in resolving the labour shortage crisis.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew revealed on Dec 8 that more than 17,000 job vacancies in Phuket were waiting to be filled at more than 1,400 businesses on the island.

On Wednesday, Mr Boonchob reported that the top five provinces where workers in the tourism sector were in high demand were Phuket (3,648 workers in demand), Chiang Mai (858), Chon Buri (594), Phang Nga (410) and Surat Thani (349).

Regardless, a dire labour shortage remained in the Thai massage industry, he said.

“There is a shortage of thousands of massage workers in the spa industry,” Mr Boonchob said.

“The Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Labour therefore will work together to arrange for business operators to meet Thai massage workers who have already completed the appropriate training,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

State computers littered with online gambling links
Baldwin to face manslaughter charge over shooting
Heavy rain warning for the South
New Zealand PM Ardern to resign next month
More direct flights from China en route
Singaporean Ponzi scheme suspect denied bail
Andaman tourism leader spearheads appeal to PM for support
Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister
DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials
Tourism workers run short
BoT plans to launch virtual banks by 2025
Direct flights from China resume in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 80 million visitors by 2027, Search ends for missing expat diver, New advertising rules || January 18
Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again
Man holding wife hostage at knifepoint arrested

 

Phuket community
Heavy rain warning for the South

Look forward for strong refreshing rainfall. Good for gardens, flushing the smelly Phuket roads and ...(Read More)

State computers littered with online gambling links

It is shocking to read that Thai State computer sites are not protected. All knowledge needed for th...(Read More)

State computers littered with online gambling links

Is it possible that here plays a demand/supply thing? Why should gamble sites penetrate/settle at ho...(Read More)

Singaporean Ponzi scheme suspect denied bail

This guy must be a major cash cow for the RTP. I'm guessing that it will take a while for the R...(Read More)

Singaporean Ponzi scheme suspect denied bail

"He had returned to Thailand to prove his innocence". Then why was he arrested while tryin...(Read More)

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

No surprises here. That Mr Chuwit is just as big a criminal as the rest of them, if not even bigger....(Read More)

More direct flights from China en route

We read that most China tourists arriving on 'self-managed travel'. Is that a way to say the...(Read More)

Direct flights from China resume in Phuket

this will just bring the extra litter we need in this island to make it a world expo standard now.. ...(Read More)

More direct flights from China en route

they will inflate the market and hotel will double up their rates...no rooms and too much demand so ...(Read More)

Direct flights from China resume in Phuket

Poor Phuket. Gone/forgotten the dreams and hopes about envirement preservasion and sustainablility o...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 