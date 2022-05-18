Aqua Lumina festival heads to Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket officials are ramping up preparations for the Aqua Lumina festival, which will get underway at Nai Harn Beach this Friday (May 20).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 May 2022, 03:51PM

The festival, in full called the “Aqua Lumina Illumination Festival, the Miracle of Light from the Andaman Sea” is being held in Krabi, Phuket and Phang Nga, with the separate editions in each province overlapping with one another.

Entry to any of the three editions of the festival is free.

The festival began in Krabi last Saturday (May 14), where it will continue until next Wednesday (May 25).

The festival in Phuket will be held at Nai Harn Beach, where 12,000sqm of space has been allocated, starting this Friday and continuing through to May 31.

The Phuket edition will feature Illuminated sculptures and multimedia shows, as well as “projection mapping” that will 3D images with light.

Local bands, artists and other performers will be providing the entertainment, and of course there will be plenty of local food available, provided by local chefs, street vendors and restaurants on the island.

Prizes will also be up for grabs for people attending the event, which will be open to the public from 5pm to 10pm each night.

FREE SHUTTLE BUSES

Free shuttle buses to and from the Aqua Lumina activities area at Nai Harn beach have been organised to reduce traffic congestion at Nai Harn and to make it easier for people in the centre of the island to join the festivities.

The free shuttle buses will depart the three main pickup points at Phuket Municipality Market 1 (Downtown) on Ranong Rd in Phuket Town, Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road and at Karon Beach (Nong Harn Park) at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm.

Returning free shuttle buses will depart the Aqua Lumina area at Nai Harn at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm and 10:30pm.

PHANG NGA

The festival will conclude with the Phang Nga edition held at Memories Beach in Khao Lak from May 27 - June 12.

More than 14,000sqm of event space has been made available at the beach, where live music will be the main attraction.

The Phang Nga edition has been themed “Phang Nga, the land of dancing waves”. Live concerts will be held at the event site in Khao Lak every Friday and Saturday, with the scheduled line-up of performers as follows:

May 27: Eh Jirakon, Daboyway vs DJ

May 28: Lipta, The Parkinson

June 3: INDIO , VKL vs DJ

June 4: Mariam B5 vs Wan Wanwan, Tong TWOPEE vs DJ TOB/MC IG

June 10: Opavee, Polycat

June 11: Ink Waruntorn, The Rich Man’s Toy

The month-long Aqua Lumina “rolling festival”, first announced by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn in Bangkok last week, is hoped to bring more tourists, both foreign and Thai, to the Andaman region to help boost the local tourism industry recover from more than two years of suuffering throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.