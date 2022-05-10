tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phiphat launches new Andaman tourism campaign

Phiphat launches new Andaman tourism campaign

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn in Bangkok yesterday (May 9) to announce the month-long  ‘Aqua Lumina’ series of festivities to be held in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi to help boost tourism to the region.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 May 2022, 04:00PM

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

« »

The festival, in full called the “Aqua Lumina Illumination Festival, the Miracle of Light from the Andaman Sea” will start on May 14 and continue through to June 12.

“The festival is to revive the economy and stimulate tourism to the area, and build confidence among both Thai and foreigners tourists in the quality of travel to be enjoyed,” Mr Phi Phat said at the press launch event, held at the Central World shopping mall in Bangkok.

“In 2022, the COVID-19 situation around the world is expected to ease and there are a number of quality tourists from around the world who plan to travel abroad,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for Thailand as a tourist destination to shown its potential in tourism by holding activities including sports, arts and culture of Thailand coupled with the combination of innovation in organizing activities that have been recognized internationally in line with the needs of a wide range of tourists and reach the target audience effectively,” Mr Phiphat added.

“The festival will feature music festivals, sports events, a light-and-sound festival as well as food fairs promoting local delicacies and recreational activities that can encourage travel [to the Andman provinces] by both Thai and foreign tourists,” he continued.

“This will help provide stability for tourism industry operators all throughout the supply chain, including hotels and other accommodation operations, airlines, transport, shops, restaurants, and communities dependent on tourism, and even entrepreneurs in the creative economy industry sectors such as entertainment, performing arts, fashion, Thai food and so on,” he said.

“There will be at least 90,000 tourists attending the events, including Thais and foreigners, generating cash flow of not less than B700 million,” Mr Phiphat added.

TAT Deputy Governor of Domestic Marketing Thapanee Kiatpaiboon explained that the festival had been organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Devas Lounge

“The objective is to make sure that these three provinces are the first tourists think of when thinking about travelling again,” she said.

“And this will be during the ‘Green Season’ months of May-June, where such activities will help create a trend and attract families on holiday,” she added.

The festival will start in Krabi, from May 14- 25, with events held at the Royal Lanta Boat Museum (also called the HTMS Lanta Museum) and Lan Phra Athit, a popular scenic viewpoint for tourists at the mouth of the Krabi River. The event area covers ​​more than 30,000 square metres, Ms Thapanee said.

The Phuket segment of the tri-province festival will be held from May 20-31 at Nai Harn Beach, where 12,000sqm of space has been allocated, while the festival will conclude from May 27 - June 12 at Memories Beach in Khao Lak, which has ​​over 14,000sqm event space available, she added.

“Each area has its own uniqueness and different activities.” Ms Thepanee said.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew explained that the Phuket stage of the Aqua Lumina festival will be held under the theme ‘Land of the Guardians of the Andaman’.

The Phuket festivities will feature a spectacular light-and-sound show on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday only, and there will be live entertainment including a special ‘Glowing Nora’ dance, in which performers will twirl fire sticks while performing the traditional Southern Thailand Nora dance, he added.

“There will also be live performances by local bands as well as activity booths for everyone to join in the fun. We want to encourage everyone to realise the importance of the sea and people of all ages can take part,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman believed killed by attack from brother’s dog
Philippine dictator’s son wins landslide presidential victory
Putin says Russia defending ‘Motherland’ as Ukraine war rages
Child safety restraint rule a work in progress
Phuket marks 35 new COVID cases, one death
Small power outage to affect Bang Tao
COVID alert downgraded
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cult temple leader arrested after bodies found, Maya Bay to close later this year || May 9
Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum
Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer
Nightspots eye June relaunch
Pfizer jabs offered at Cherng Talay
Patong Pansuk resumes activities
As Ukraine war rages, Biden team revives Asia focus
Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

 

Phuket community
Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

After months of cancer treatment in Australia, the doctors have cleared me to come back to Phuket. I...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer

Over 340 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the US alone. Why would one boys' tragic...(Read More)

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum

We may differentiate thinking between religions and cults. Religions should be respected. The histor...(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

??? Why are they worried about this but let everyone where those pointless plastic helmets on motorb...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

@Kurt That meeting isn't only about the Ukraine conflict.So why he should not go there ? For ...(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

'WE WILL DO THIS- but maybe not yet' -classic 'we announced something we didn't actu...(Read More)

Maya Bay to close again for 2 months

It take 3.5 years to find out there are no improvement to fix Maya Bay ! so why not change the ones ...(Read More)

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum

Much of the behaviourdone by so-called religious people is unacceptable and disgusting. I can't ...(Read More)

Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

A step in the right direction but something that should have been made law 30-40 years ago. It will ...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer

Are the treatment costs of the Thai boy not covered by the National Thai 30 baht health insurance? A...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 