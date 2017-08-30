Recent Comments

Marine activist adds opinion to Phuket crocodile sighting Regarding:What will it eat? This is a special crocodile,trained to eat only the flesh of wisenheimer expats !...(Read More)

Army says escape plot well hatched Hopefully we will read soon about how Ms.Yingluck really escaped,so a specific person can stop speculating.First it was premature to say she left the ...(Read More)

Soi Dogs to transform street mutts into high-tech watchdogs Hello? If you can't hear the dog barking madly then it must be some distance away. Mad dogs bark at mad things like motorbikes & people walkin...(Read More)

Phuket’s B55mn ‘Chao Fah bridge’ faces delay over electricity post, drains delayed by rains Yet somehow the highways agency had no trouble finding the budget for a gantry over the road with a huge sign saying "welcome to tourist attracti...(Read More)

Army says escape plot well hatched The whole affair shows lack of Thailand's army Intelligence dept skills, unable anticipating on 'enemies' actions, not considering that a ...(Read More)

Army says escape plot well hatched It was hardly escape from Alcatraz was it, I mean they can't even trace a guy who regularly travels to and fro in his private jet! haha...(Read More)

Regime denies Yingluck deal Left by Boat?Was not me! To bad, would be good money Horst...(Read More)