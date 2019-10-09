AoT to spend more than B980mn over Phuket Airport noise pollution

PHUKET: Airports of Thailand (AoT) at Phuket International Airport this year has paid more than B9 million to local residents as compensation for noise pollution and will spend a further B976.5mn to acquire land that is home to 82 houses where noise levels from passing aircraft exceed residential limits.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 October 2019, 01:41PM

Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo announced the news yesterday (Oct 8). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo announced the news at an event held at Phuket Airport’s X-Terminal yesterday (Oct 8) to mark the 31st anniversary of AoT, and its precursor Airports Authority of Thailand, operating Phuket Airport.

Operation of Phuket International Airport was tranferred from the Department of Commercial Aviation to the Airports Authority of Thailand on Oct 8, 1988.

Mr Thanee explained that this year “Phuket AoT” has already paid B9,116,576 to people living in 64 households in three villages near the airport as compensation for noise pollution.

A total of 277 households have been identified as affected by noise pollution, and compensation to occupants of the remaining 213 households will be paid before the end of the year, Mr Thanee said.

How much compensation is to be paid to the occupants of the remaining 213 households was not explained.

In addition, “Phuket AoT” has already bought land from three of 29 people on whose land are 82 households affected by noise pollution with a “NEF” reading of more than 40, Mr Thanee said.

Mr Thanee said that in total a current estimate of B976,540,369 will be spent on buying the land from all 29 landowners before the end of 2020.

An “NEF”, or Noise Exposure Forecast, is an internationally recognised measurement of the noise impact arising from aircraft operation which factors in the duration of flyover, the peak noise level, the tonal characteristics and the number of aircraft movements in both the daytime and at night.

A reading of 40 or higher is deemed appropriate for industrial or recreational use only.

NEF readings are used in airport noise pollution evaluations by the ICAO.

Mr Thanee also highlighted that “Phuket AoT” is spending B71.32mn to prevent landslides along Route 4031, which runs parallel to the runway at Phuket Airport. (See story here.)

“This action is in accordance with the Sustainable Development Plan to support growth to become a world class tourist city of Phuket,” he said.

Of note, the control tower for Phuket International Airport sits on the elevated land beside Route 4031.

Mr Thanee also explained that Phase 2 of the airport development plan is underway, and will see three aircraft parking stands added to the airport and a new car park building in front of the Domestic Terminal in order to “increase capacity to support the growth of the aviation business”.

This year, 2019, saw many factors affect tourism businesses in Phuket, with Phuket International Airport also affected, Mr Thanee said.

So far this year the airport has accommodated a total of 115,522 flights, a fall of 0.83% compared with the same period last year, he said.

Also down are airport revenues, with the airport so far this year generating B3,277 billion, down 16.19% for the same period year on year, he added.

Of the B3.277bn revenue so far, 62.35% was from aviation-related income and 37.65% from non-aviation-related income, Mr Thanee said.

“As a result of the impact on tourism, Phuket AoT has adjusted its passenger service strategy to become a Digital Airport and presents the app ‘AoT Airports’, which passengers can use to see information about traveling, airport maps, facilities and public transportation,” Mr Thanee said.

“Moreover, Phuket AoT will also be able to use the information, such as real-time volume of passengers at various points, to plan the operations and increase the efficiency of services in the airport,” Mr Thanee said.

The “AoT Airports” app is available on Google Play (click here) and the Apple App Store (click here).