THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal

AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal

PHUKET: Airports of Thailand (AoT), which operates Phuket International Airport, has confirmed that the van driver who charged two Australian tourists B3,000 to take them from the airport to Kata, on Phuket’s southwest coast, on Wednesday (July 17) was not registered to pickup passengers from the airport.

tourismtransportcrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 July 2019, 10:54AM

AoT did not report which public transport company or co-operative the van used was registered with, if any. Photo: Tourist Police

AoT did not report which public transport company or co-operative the van used was registered with, if any. Photo: Tourist Police

AoT, through a statement issued yesterday, also affirmed that passenger van tout was able to freely walk throughout the terminal illegally soliciting tourists, which in the current scandal saw the two tourists taking the van from the airport to Kata.

The incident became public only after the two tourists, both women, filed a complaint with the Karon Police.

The news then made international headlines after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha promptly issued a statement calling for people to help curtail scams and rip-offs in Phuket to help preserve Thailand’s tourism image. (See story here.)

The statement issued by AoT reported that airport management had conducted an investigation with the Tourist Police into the “incident”.

The statement, posted yesterday (click here), did not name any offenders.

Officers confirmed through CCTV footage and confirmed that two people were involved in the case.

“One of them is not allowed to enter the Phuket International Airport service area. It is the same person who persuades passengers to use the van service,” the statement read.

AoT staff “brought in” the passenger van tout at 9pm on Wednesday (July 17) and levied a fine for entering a controlled area under Article 8 of Ministerial Regulation No. 14 (BE 2543) issued under the the Airports Authority of Thailand Act, B.E. 2522 (1979), the statement added.

The amount of the fine was not mentioned.

As for the van not being registered with one of the companies or co-operatives that are legally entitled to pick up passengers at the airport under the government concessions, AoT has forwarded the matter to the Karon Police for further action, the statement said.

AoT did not report which public transport company or co-operative the van used was registered with, if any.

AoT confirmed that the B3,000 charged was more than the fare allowed under airport policy, a moot point as the van was already being used to illegally pick up passengers at the airport.

AoT also gave its description of the incident, reporting that that the Australian tourists boarded the van, with license plate 30-0481, at 10pm on Tuesday (July 16) to travel to their accommodation in Tambon Karon.

When they arrived at the destination, the driver charged the fare of B3,000. Later, after the tourists knew that the fare they charged was more expensive than the set fare rate, they filed an official complaint to Karon Police Station, the report noted.

AoT assured that the company “has safety measures for all visitors”.

“For public transport, the airport has set standard prices which are shown at the terminal to prevent overcharging. The profiles of drivers and visitors’ destinations have been examined for safety,” the statement read.

“The airport also has measures for tour agency representatives who come to pick up their guests inside the airport. They have to deposit their ID cards and be handed a security card and write down their name for registration before going inside,” the statement added.

“From this overcharging case, AoT urges that the matter is dealt with quickly to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. If visitors see and have a problem about any airport services, please inform the airport officers,” the statement concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 19 July 2019 - 14:36:53 

This article shows clearly that the Phuket RTP is lying when they say that this affair was a misunderstanding.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Driver, 25, charged for asleep at the wheel as truck overturns on main Phuket road
Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police
Search for Filipinos lost in Phuket surf continues
Praewa’s family to sell land to compensate crash victims
UN: Southeast Asia’s meth gangs making $60 billion a year
Free cash to spur tourism, economy
Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teen caught pimping? Patong fire! Tourists lost in surf! || July 18
New tourism minister highlights visitor-safety
Banyan Tree Phuket launches new Serenity Pool Villas & Residences
PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists
Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outage
Marine experts push to plan to protect dugongs
Patong fire destroys 12 shops, causes more than B1mn in damage
Search launched for Filipino tourists lost in dangerous surf

 

Phuket community
AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal

This article shows clearly that the Phuket RTP is lying when they say that this affair was a misunde...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

Mr Prapai is lying, or softening this criminal behavior, or not knowing what he is talking about wit...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

'Overcharged a little bit'. A so called cheating little bit, yes? Shame, and the misundersta...(Read More)

Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog

Good news! I hope he get what he deserve. Dog fighting is not a human matter and pretend revenge bec...(Read More)

PM Prayut asks Thais to be patient

With 'sweeping powers' the thai people were promised: 'First reforms, than (s)election. ...(Read More)

Patong fire destroys 12 shops, causes more than B1mn in damage

In 1 week a student died, 1 in hospital after electrocution, shops burned down. 'Case closed...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

Thai friends on Phuket in 'tourist jobs' are telling me that not many tourist come to Phuket...(Read More)

Searching for justice, nine years on

In regards to the Dependents of the 9 people that were killed & the 4 people that were injured: ...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

Point of fact: in order to have "called out" the van driver the good general (oops, sorry,...(Read More)

Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog

Excellent news !...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Dot Property Awards
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
La Boucherie
Save Now Stay Later
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dan About Thailand

 