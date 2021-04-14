The Phuket News
Anutin puts his faith in Chinese vaccines

THAILAND: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has defended the quality of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine following reports that Chinese-made vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates”.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 April 2021, 09:18AM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The minister said on Facebook that the issues surrounding COVID-19 vaccines from China had caused much confusion in the last few days and some politicians were exploiting it.

“[Thai] politicians with no vaccine knowledge have exaggerated foreign news and claimed the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines that the government has purchased are not effective.

“Both vaccines were approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for use and many countries have already used them,” he said.

Concern was raised over the efficacy of China’s COVID-19 vaccines after a senior Chinese health official acknowledged the level of protection they provide was not high, before backtracking on the comments.

George Fu Gao, head of the Chinese Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a forum that something needed to be done to address the low protection levels of Chinese shots, according to local news outlet The Paper.

Mr Gao has since told China’s Global Times newspaper that his remarks were misinterpreted and were only meant to suggest ways to improve the efficacy of vaccines.

Mr Anutin said yesterday (Apr 13) that the misleading information about the Sinovac vaccine might derail the country’s vaccination drive, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

People were free to choose to believe experts or politicians who know nothing, he said.

The ministry yesterday declared the Sinovac vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

It will administer the vaccine to MPs and senators on a voluntary basis when parliament reconvenes in May.

National Vaccine Institute director Nakorn Premsri said scientists were monitoring the efficacy of all vaccines.

In the case of Sinovac, its 50.7% efficacy rate was the result of its Phase III trials with medical workers in Brazil where the pandemic was on the rise.

It met WHO standards, Dr Nakorn said - its efficacy stood at 83.7% among COVID-19 patients with medium to severe symptoms and 100% among those with mild symptoms, he said.

Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, said COVID-19 vaccines were approved for emergency use since their benefits outweighed risks.

Christy Sweet | 14 April 2021 - 13:29:21 

It will only stop the worst symptoms  in half of the recipients, but will still spread to others. There would be better results  if everyone wore a mask than a 52% efficacy vaccine. All this will do is make for even more complacency + more exposures = mutations.

goldwing | 14 April 2021 - 11:42:12 

He is not going to say " heh I screwed up and spent millions on the wrong vaccine because I just sat around and did nothing about buying the right ones" is he?

Kurt | 14 April 2021 - 10:59:45 

Just, Anutin :...Efficacy is performance under ideal and controlled circumstances,( Anutin's thinking).  Effectiveness is performance under real world circumstances.  Dream on, Anurin, with protecting your 'benefits'. Seems you not classify you as a politicus. Good. You are not a medicus either.  What in fact are you?

Kurt | 14 April 2021 - 10:51:39 

Always that nonsense talk of Anutin. Now playing with words again. No need to say more about Anutin, the already more than 50 comments about Anutin in BP speak for themselves.  Just, Anutin :.....

 

