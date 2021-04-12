The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China’s vaccines lack effectiveness, says leading health official

China’s vaccines lack effectiveness, says leading health official

WORLD: China is considering the mixing of different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert has told a conference.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealthVaccine
By AFP

Monday 12 April 2021, 09:30AM

Gao Fu, the head of the China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: AFP.

Gao Fu, the head of the China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo: AFP.

Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high”, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Gao Fu, the head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world.

China has administered around 161 million doses since vaccinations began last year - most people will require two shots - and aims to fully inoculate 40 percent of its 1.4 billion population by June.

But many have been slow to sign up for jabs, with life largely back to normal within China’s borders and domestic outbreaks under control.

Gao has previously stressed the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is vaccination, and said in a recent state media interview that China aims to vaccinate 70% to 80% of its population between the end of this year and mid-2022.

At the conference in Chengdu on Saturday, Gao added that an option to overcome the efficacy problem is to alternate the use of vaccine doses that tap different technologies.

Thanyapura

This is an option that health experts outside China are studying as well.

Gao said experts should not ignore mRNA vaccines just because there are already several coronavirus jabs in the country, urging for further development, The Paper reported.

Currently, none of China’s jabs conditionally approved for the market are mRNA vaccines, but products that use the technology include those by US pharma giant Pfizer and German start-up BioNTech, as well as by Moderna.

China has four conditionally approved vaccines, whose published efficacy rates remain behind rival jabs by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have 95% and 94% rates respectively.

China’s Sinovac previously said trials in Brazil showed around 50% efficacy in preventing infection and 80% efficacy in preventing cases requiring medical intervention.

Sinopharm’s vaccines have efficacy rates of 79.34% and 72.51% respectively, while the overall efficacy for CanSino’s stands at 65.28% after 28 days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket maintains zero deaths in Seven Days road-safety campaign
Phuket tourism falters as infections spread
Phuket braces for rise in infections
Grim warning amid COVID surge
Bangkok COVID hotspot club managers jailed 2 months
COVID infections to dampen Songkran tourism
Seven Days of Danger for Songkran underway in Phuket
At least 80 killed in Myanmar crackdown as UN envoy calls for ‘strong action’
Phuket Opinion: Paying for the COVID party fallout
Authorities defend vaccine policy
New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50
Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boat off Phuket
Phuket COVID infections rise, remote-site mass vaccinations halted
Pilot survives 38 days in Amazon jungle after crash
Non-state vaccines get nod

 

Phuket community
New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

@LALALA r u still here? It must be near the 1 year anniversary of your moaning and criticism of ever...(Read More)

Phuket braces for rise in infections

Well the last 2 1/2 days a be on Chalong pier, and se hundreds of people coming and going whit boats...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

"Sugar Club in Cherng Talay." Huh? How accurate is the rest of this article?...(Read More)

Grim warning amid COVID surge

In 'smog bowl' ChiangMai residents have already reduced healthy lung tissue capacity/resista...(Read More)

Grim warning amid COVID surge

So, what is vice pm & health minister Anutin's action now? Is he still sticking to his '...(Read More)

Grim warning amid COVID surge

I don't know or Thailand considers this as the 2nd wave ( including UK variant?), but the 'c...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger for Songkran underway in Phuket

Yes, 1 week Songkran road tent sitting/eating/watch tv started. Last Saturday, tent, tables, and 30 ...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

LALALA, a USA study among 236,000 ex Covid-19 patients show: 34% of ex patients develop within 6 mon...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

China admits: "Our vaccine works below expectation, effectivity figure is about 50%". This...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying for the COVID party fallout

Look at the other countries. Lockdowns don’t work. The USA has many states that didn’t give into...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center

 