Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

PHUKET: Sakhu Police and national park officers are trying to track down who is responsible for spraypainting anti-Putin graffiti on a rock near Nai Thon Beach.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 9 February 2023, 05:43PM

The graffiti was plain for beachgoers to see today (Feb 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The graffiti is to be removed as quickly as possible. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The graffiti was first noticed by a foreigner at the beach this morning (Feb 9), reported Nai Thon Beach lifeguard Nattawut Boonnakaew.

The foreigner reported the graffiti immediately, he added.

Lifeguards who walked along the beach as a check before closing the beach to swimmers confirmed the graffiti was not on the rock at 7pm last night, Mr Nattawut said.

The rock is located about 300 metres from the lifeguard station on the beach.

The graffiti says in English, “Putin Killer Stop War”, with Russian text underneath.

Mr Nattawut reported the “tagging” to the Sakhu Police as well as to officers at the Sirinath National Park, as the rock is within the national park boundaries.

Officers with the Sakhu Police said they will check footage from CCTV cameras in the area, while the national park officers said the graffiti will be removed from the rock as soon as possible.

“Many people on the beach who saw the graffiti were disappointed with this,” Mr Nattawut said.

This was not the first time natural elements have become the victim of “tagging”.

A tourist was lambasted for tagging several rocks at Nai Thon Beach in February, 2020. The culprit was deeply suspected of being a Russian street artist under the tag name ‘dem51’.

Challenged by netizens online about defacing the rocks, the “artist” was dismissive. “These are just stones, who cares about them?” he wrote in response to one comment. “I paint where I want. Don’t tell me what to do,” he responded to another.

In response to that incident, Sirinat National Park Chief Natthawat Nuisriram urged, “Please do not paint, write, advertise or make any sort of signature piece on rocks like this. It is not pleasant. It is illegal. If anyone witnesses painting like this, please send information to us at https://www.facebook.com/sirinath.np or call 076-328226 or 076- 328226.”

“We are responsible for the protection and maintenance of the National Park and this kind of act of vandalism will be punishable with a fine not exceeding B500,” Mr Natthawat noted.