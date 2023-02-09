333 at the beach
Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

PHUKET: Sakhu Police and national park officers are trying to track down who is responsible for spraypainting anti-Putin graffiti on a rock near Nai Thon Beach.

Russiannatural-resources
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 9 February 2023, 05:43PM

The graffiti is to be removed as quickly as possible. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The graffiti was plain for beachgoers to see today (Feb 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

People enjoy Nai Thon Beach today (Feb 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The graffiti was first noticed by a foreigner at the beach this morning (Feb 9), reported Nai Thon Beach lifeguard Nattawut Boonnakaew.

The foreigner reported the graffiti immediately, he added.

Lifeguards who walked along the beach as a check before closing the beach to swimmers confirmed the graffiti was not on the rock at 7pm last night, Mr Nattawut said.

The rock is located about 300 metres from the lifeguard station on the beach.

The graffiti says in English, “Putin Killer Stop War”, with Russian text underneath.

Mr Nattawut reported the “tagging” to the Sakhu Police as well as to officers at the Sirinath National Park, as the rock is within the national park boundaries.

Officers with the Sakhu Police said they will check footage from CCTV cameras in the area, while the national park officers said the graffiti will be removed from the rock as soon as possible.

“Many people on the beach who saw the graffiti were disappointed with this,” Mr Nattawut said.

This was not the first time natural elements have become the victim of “tagging”. 

A tourist was lambasted for tagging several rocks at Nai Thon Beach in February, 2020. The culprit was deeply suspected of being a Russian street artist under the tag name ‘dem51’.

Challenged by netizens online about defacing the rocks, the “artist” was dismissive. “These are just stones, who cares about them?” he wrote in response to one comment. “I paint where I want. Don’t tell me what to do,” he responded to another.

In response to that incident, Sirinat National Park Chief Natthawat Nuisriram urged, “Please do not paint, write, advertise or make any sort of signature piece on rocks like this. It is not pleasant. It is illegal. If anyone witnesses painting like this, please send information to us at https://www.facebook.com/sirinath.np or call 076-328226 or 076- 328226.”

“We are responsible for the protection and maintenance of the National Park and this kind of act of vandalism will be punishable with a fine not exceeding B500,” Mr Natthawat noted.

DeKaaskopp | 12 February 2023 - 09:17:08 

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny that you call spraying words on the street "Art". Hahaha ! To use your own words:  twisting and derailing yourself out of your flip flopping.

Kurt | 11 February 2023 - 18:31:46 

And for Dek's obsession control:  Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on beach rocks is vandalism. Of another order.
Funny how Dek keeps a many years file on me in his obsession to live it out on my comments .  :-)  Funny.

Kurt | 11 February 2023 - 18:26:04 

Pooliekev is twisting himself out. Derailing, going on a conviction tour. He clearly said that I did NOT read what I did read in BP. so,now saying,..'nevermind BP'? How do we call that? He should be a man, and say: "Sorry, I was mistaken with how I did address you". So low in character-show due to his obsession.

Pascale | 11 February 2023 - 17:11:51 

@Dek    Maybe he uses his own "Wheel Of Fortune" for his recommendations ? That's why they differ.

Pooliekev | 11 February 2023 - 16:21:53 

@Kurt. Never mind the BP, give me dates of conviction for Chinese 'gangsters' in the courts of law. Those are factual, not newspaper allegations.

DeKaaskopp | 11 February 2023 - 15:18:25 

@Kurt  Funny how you flip flopping when it comes to recommend a punishment. A few years back a Russian woman was arrested for painting graffitis on roads in Nai harn and brought to Chalong Police station to hear the charges against her. Here is your comment about it : "Why was she arrested .. A fine +charge for cleaning the road,would that not have been enough ? "   Flip flop flip flop.....

Kurt | 11 February 2023 - 10:16:58 

...who looks further than Kremlin's false communist propaganda.
And Pooliekev, you still not corrected yourself about accusing me of commented here not correct. As you know by now, BP, 6 Feb, 18:38hrs: "110 Immigration Officers tied to illegal visas for Chinese gangsters". Remember? The word 'gangsters' was use. Something you not accepted as said.

Kurt | 11 February 2023 - 08:17:53 

Dek, portfolio "overcrowded prisons" is different from conviction/punishment for vandalism. Something we hardly can call 'petty crime' in Thailand.
Pooliekev, so there are 31% Russians not support Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine, including bestial behavior of his army?  The rock graffiti can very wel be done by a upset Russian. who looks further than Kremlin's false ...

LaughingOutLoud | 11 February 2023 - 06:12:48 

Blacklist the idiot for a year.

Capricornball | 10 February 2023 - 19:13:15 

Yes Pete, and don't forget about the Russian women that were fined 40,000+ and deported for having ugly shells and broken dead chunks of coral. Really makes you scratch your head.

Kamala Pete | 10 February 2023 - 14:47:39 

I recall a poor woman who got arrested, imprisoned, fined and deported for feeding breadcrumbs to fish in a national park. Incredibly inconsistent punishments for "crimes" against the state.

Pooliekev | 10 February 2023 - 14:40:42 

You've all missed the obvious fact that it is likely to be a Ukrainian. Read what he wrote. 69% of Russians support Putin at the last count.

Capricornball | 10 February 2023 - 12:35:08 

Quality tourist...er, more like conscription evader. A fine of 500 baht is absurd (isn't an e-cig like 30,000?). Who comes up with this stuff? Anyway, keep us posted on this loser vandal, and press for steeper fines. Should also be a clause to arrest and deport trash like this guy.

DeKaaskopp | 10 February 2023 - 11:40:37 

@Kurt   For years you keep moaning about overcrowded prisons in Thailand and now you would like to see someone going to jail for a petty crime ? Hypocrite !

Kurt | 10 February 2023 - 10:37:31 

The max fine is to low. This people (Russian?) will laugh about it. Punish with fine B30,000 and 10 days prison. Plus deportation and never allowed in again.

JohnC | 10 February 2023 - 09:47:54 

I fully agree with what is says but detest the person who did it for defacing a natural setting. Better off writing such things all over the Kremlin walls or Russian consulates, it will get much more notice from the warmongering scumbag.

 

