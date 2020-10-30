Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Another Phuket Vice Governor transferred

Another Phuket Vice Governor transferred

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai has been transferred out of Phuket among the regular annual transfers announced each year for Oct 1.


By The Phuket News

Friday 30 October 2020, 05:19PM

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai has been transferred out of Phuket. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai has been transferred out of Phuket. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai paid homage to the statue of King Rama V in front of Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 29). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai paid homage to the statue of King Rama V in front of Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 29). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai said his formal farewells in front of the statue of King Rama V in front of Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 29). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai said his formal farewells in front of the statue of King Rama V in front of Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 29). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Supoj will move to Pathum Thani province, which forms the northern part of the Greater Bangkok area, where he will take up the post of Vice Governor on Monday (Nov 2).

As is tradition for officials either arriving or departing the island, Mr Supoj together with other Phuket officers paid homage to the statue of King Rama V in front of Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday morning (Oct 29).

After the ceremony, Mr Supoj made his formal farewell to fellow officials.

Mr Supoj’s transfer out of Phuket leaves the island with just one Vice Governor, Phichet Panaphong, still standing after Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan was transferred to his home province of Songkhla earlier this month.

To date, replacement Vice Governors for Mr Supoj and Mr Wongsakorn have yet to be announced.

Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020

During his one year as Vice Governor in Phuket, Mr Supoj was tasked with spearheading many key issues and investigations delegated to him by previous Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana.

Mr Supoj often took a hands-on role, personally looking into many key issues and generating a reputation of trust. He admitted many faults on the island so that they could be addressed, including the issue that falling street prices of drugs were contributing to rising drug use amongst youths in Phuket, and the issue of motorbike rental operators renting out large motorbikes to tourists unable to control the powerful machines.

He was also tasked with leading the provincial investigations into key issues, including the probe into the construction of The Peaks condo development in Kata, and personally requested that the Ministry of Tourism & Sports draft a ‘red flag law’ to empower lifeguards to enforce ‘red flag’ bans on people entering dangerous surf at Phuket’s beaches.

Among his final duties as Vice Governor before leaving the island, Mr Supoj presented himself to pro-monarchy supporters who had gathered in front of Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday morning, when he was handed a formal request he was asked to present to the mobile Cabinet meeting to be held in Phuket next Tuesday (Nov 3).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 30 October 2020 - 18:54:45 

One ponders why there is a requirement for 3 Vice Governors unless its jobs for the boys.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong, Karon to suffer week-long daily water outages
Prayut, Cabinet ministers to stay in Phuket overnight for mobile meeting
Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions
COVID impact may still affect Thailand property market through Q3 2021: Knight Frank
No coup, deputy PM insists
Health minister reveals draft policy to reduce quarantine to 10 days
Help Phuket Today brings COVID food relief to families in Kata-Karon
Drinking buddy row ends with scythe attack
Phangan voted Asia’s ‘third best’ island
Phuket pro-monarchy supporters file request to Governor
Phuket Carnival hoped to help local businesses
Five Chinese agents arrested in US for targeting Beijing opponents
MP faces probe over arm-slitting incident
Big bike riders set to face tough tests
Weather warning re-issued as Phuket lashed by wind, rain

 

Phuket community
Another Phuket Vice Governor transferred

One ponders why there is a requirement for 3 Vice Governors unless its jobs for the boys....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

@Paddy. All visa extensions have to be approved in Had Yai, hense you have to wait for the paperwork...(Read More)

COVID impact may still affect Thailand property market through Q3 2021: Knight Frank

How will the market be affected with many condo projects vacant and falling into disrepair because ...(Read More)

Phangan voted Asia’s ‘third best’ island

Kurt, I'm just curious, what island in Thailand would you recommend to visit ? ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

My friend who works for a visa company. Told me all visa companies were called to attend a meeting y...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

I just came back from there. How can anyone keep up with all these changes. For the 60 day extension...(Read More)

COVID impact may still affect Thailand property market through Q3 2021: Knight Frank

If Hong Kong people can visit Thailand, they will invest. However, Hong Kong people will come to Th...(Read More)

Health minister reveals draft policy to reduce quarantine to 10 days

He must be a dirty farang, he is wearing a face mask...(Read More)

Phuket Carnival hoped to help local businesses

Kurt ,how come your comment stay printed and my always got removed ? Horst...(Read More)

Help Phuket Today brings COVID food relief to families in Kata-Karon

Wow, I always though Phuket is a rich province . with all the tax we pay ! Where is this money? Hor...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
AVC Engineering
Phuket Property
K9 Point
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket

 