BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Vice Governor to transfer to Songkhla

Phuket Vice Governor to transfer to Songkhla

PHUKET: Wongsakorn Nunchukan, who has served as a Phuket Vice Governor since Oct 1 last year, has been transferred out of Phuket among the regular annual transfers announced each year. 


By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 October 2020, 09:00AM

Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan has been transferred to his home province of Songkhla, effective next Friday (Oct 9). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan has been transferred to his home province of Songkhla, effective next Friday (Oct 9). Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Wongsakorn will move to his home province of Songkhla, on the Gulf of Thailand coast, where he will take up the post of Vice Governor there.

His transfer was announced in a Ministry of Interior order published on Thursday (Oct 1), announcing the transfers of 25 Vice Governors nationwide, to come into effect next Friday (Oct 9).

Before his posting to Phuket, Mr Wongsakorn served as a Vice Governor in Satun province, south of Phuket, a post he took up on Oct 21, 2018.

CMI - Thailand

Mr Wongsakorn, 58, originally from Ranote district in Songkhla, had previously served in Phuket as Chief of the Phuket Provincial Planning and Public Works Office.

It has yet to be announced who has been assigned to replace Mr Wongsakorn as Vice Governor.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 03 October 2020 - 09:27:15 

Good move- the powers that be in Phuket wouldn't want any Governor or Vice Governor too comfortable in the place- they might try to effect change.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kvik Real Danish Kitchens
Elite city school ‘took tea money’
New top cop calls a halt to drink-drive checkpoints
Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School abuse in Thailand? Thai UFC fighter enters Octagon! || October 2
More heavy rain forecast for Phuket
Long-serving Phuket police officer dies in wet-road accident
Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines
Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient
Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists
Airlines want answers on soft loans
Vicha proposes justice revamp
Sick inmates may receive free pardons
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid test lab at airport? Resort ready to settle with online reviewer?! || October 1
New Phuket Provincial Police Commander arrives

 

Phuket community
Phuket Vice Governor to transfer to Songkhla

Good move- the powers that be in Phuket wouldn't want any Governor or Vice Governor too comforta...(Read More)

More heavy rain forecast for Phuket

Welcome to the Chinese, it doesnt rain in seclusion...(Read More)

Long-serving Phuket police officer dies in wet-road accident

Do we see correct that the pick up came to stand still at opposite site of driving direction? A long...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

POTUS??, many have been calling him POTASS lately....(Read More)

Man arrested in Kathu for rape of wife’s granddaughter

3 years to arrest a suspected child rapist. No one ashamed here?? ...(Read More)

Long-serving Phuket police officer dies in wet-road accident

Perhaps the road surface should be examined. Too many folks sliding off of it when wet. If everythin...(Read More)

Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists

So far we don't read about charter flight ticket prices. All ASQL prices should be set by Govern...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

The 5 religious Buddhist days exist centuries(?). The alcohol ban just since January 2015, installe...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Testing 50 tourists per hour, that is 2.5 hours for 120 tourists + 2 hours test outcome waiting time...(Read More)

Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists

what next please ? every days good news, hope more tomorrow...(Read More)

 

Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand

 