Phuket Vice Governor to transfer to Songkhla

PHUKET: Wongsakorn Nunchukan, who has served as a Phuket Vice Governor since Oct 1 last year, has been transferred out of Phuket among the regular annual transfers announced each year.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 October 2020, 09:00AM

Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan has been transferred to his home province of Songkhla, effective next Friday (Oct 9). Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Wongsakorn will move to his home province of Songkhla, on the Gulf of Thailand coast, where he will take up the post of Vice Governor there. His transfer was announced in a Ministry of Interior order published on Thursday (Oct 1), announcing the transfers of 25 Vice Governors nationwide, to come into effect next Friday (Oct 9). Before his posting to Phuket, Mr Wongsakorn served as a Vice Governor in Satun province, south of Phuket, a post he took up on Oct 21, 2018. Mr Wongsakorn, 58, originally from Ranote district in Songkhla, had previously served in Phuket as Chief of the Phuket Provincial Planning and Public Works Office. It has yet to be announced who has been assigned to replace Mr Wongsakorn as Vice Governor.