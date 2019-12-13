Another Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers

PHUKET: Thanyawat Chanpinit, who has served as Phuket Vice Governor since Oct 8, 2018, has been transferred out of Phuket among the regular transfers announced yesterday (Dec 12).



By The Phuket News

Friday 13 December 2019, 03:06PM

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit has been transferred to Maha Sarakham in Northeast Thailand, where he will take up the post of Vice Governor there. Photo: PR Dept

Mr Thanyawat will move to Maha Sarakham in Northeast Thailand, where he will take up the post of Vice Governor there. His transfer was announced in a Ministry of Interior order published yesterday, announcing the transfer of 16 Vice Governor nationwide. Arriving in Phuket on Dec 23 to take up the post of Vice Governor will be Phichet Panaphong, who has just completed a term serving as Vice Governor in Maha Sarakham. Mr Phichet previously served as an Inspector of Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning. Mr Thanyawat’s transfer follows that of Prakob Wongmaneerung, who served as a Phuket Vice Governor from Oct 1, 2017, to Oct 1 this year. Mr Prakob moved to Ratchaburi province in Central Thailand to take up the post of Vice Governor there. He was replaced by Wongsakorn Nunchukan, who previously completed a term serving as Vice Governor in Satun province, south of Phuket on the Andaman coast. (See story here.)