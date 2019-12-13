Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Another Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers

Another Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers

PHUKET: Thanyawat Chanpinit, who has served as Phuket Vice Governor since Oct 8, 2018, has been transferred out of Phuket among the regular transfers announced yesterday (Dec 12).


By The Phuket News

Friday 13 December 2019, 03:06PM

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit has been transferred to Maha Sarakham in Northeast Thailand, where he will take up the post of Vice Governor there. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit has been transferred to Maha Sarakham in Northeast Thailand, where he will take up the post of Vice Governor there. Photo: PR Dept

Mr Thanyawat will move to Maha Sarakham in Northeast Thailand, where he will take up the post of Vice Governor there.

His transfer was announced in a Ministry of Interior order published yesterday, announcing the transfer of 16 Vice Governor nationwide.

Arriving in Phuket on Dec 23 to take up the post of Vice Governor will be Phichet Panaphong, who has just completed a term serving as Vice Governor in Maha Sarakham.

Mr Phichet previously served as an Inspector of Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning.

JW Marriott Phuket

Mr Thanyawat’s transfer follows that of Prakob Wongmaneerung, who served as a Phuket Vice Governor from Oct 1, 2017, to Oct 1 this year.

Mr Prakob moved to Ratchaburi province in Central Thailand to take up the post of Vice Governor there.

He was replaced by Wongsakorn Nunchukan, who previously completed a term serving as Vice Governor in Satun province, south of Phuket on the Andaman coast. (See story here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PSU study brands Phuket economy at ‘tipping point’
Two boys in motorbike collision in Kathu, one in critical condition
Search for missing kayak couple turns to dive teams
RFD chief asked to explain actions in Pareena land scandal
Social media outrage as poisoned cat and four kittens found dead on Sai Kaew Beach
Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kitty with two heads! Patients stabs doctor? Bone fragment temple! || December 12
Power outage to hit area near Phuket airport
Woman arrested after stealing two-day-old baby from hospital
Alro can't sue Pareena in land case
Nai Harn lifeguards post red flags as dangerous ‘circular’ rip current traps swimmers
Phuket Town temple to receive bone fragments of revered monks in auspicious six-day ceremony
Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Monkey bites tourist! Concerns over school merger? Killed over limes? || December 11
Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

 

Phuket community
Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Amazing how a high ranking RTP Officer can lie that he can't recall the name of the restaurant. ...(Read More)

Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket

So, by accurately turning in violators, a person could earn thousands every day. Right? So many q...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

"Is there no end to their ability ?"Haha, compared with that select circle of a few wannab...(Read More)

Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket

Wow! Will a non-Thai be able to do it, too? Is a work permit needed since this can easily be a f...(Read More)

Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

Absence of professional media relation officers/ informants in Phuket Government put Government alwa...(Read More)

Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

Huh, was there until now no 'focus' already on coastal areas and nearby islands as well? Are...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

What a deputy mayor is doing in a search heli instead of 1 more professional searcher is a riddle fo...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

And great that because of this 'grease fire' the Municipality Health Division starts to unde...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Great that Phuket police officers are not only structural enginners but trained Fire Investigation O...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Great step forward for the environment, smog combat and trafiic jams....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Football
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
Thailand Yacht Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET