Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers

PHUKET: Prakob Wongmaneerung, who has served as a Phuket Vice Governor since Oct 1, 2017, has been transferred out of Phuket among the regular annual transfers announced each year for Oct 1.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 October 2019, 03:15PM

Wongsakorn Nunchukan will arrive from Satun province to take up the post of Phuket Vice Governor on Friday (Oct 4), Photo: PR Dept

Mr Prakob and his wife Mrs Rattiya together pay homage to the statue of the King Rama 5 in front of Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Oct 1). Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Prakob, pictured here in a cherry picker about to cut unused telecommunications cables in Phuket Town last Wednesday (Sept 25), is all smiles. Photo: PR Dept

Mr Prakob will move to Ratchaburi province in Central Thailand, where he will take up the post of Vice Governor there.

His transfer was announced in a Ministry of Interior order published yesterday, announcing the transfers of 34 Vice Governors nationwide. (See notice here.)

Mr Prakob and his wife Mrs Rattiya, who has served as a Vice President of the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross during her husband’s assignment to Phuket, this morning together paid homage to the statue of King Rama V in front of Phuket Provincial Hall.

After the ceremony the couple made their formal farewells to fellow officials.

Arriving in Phuket this Friday to take up the post of Vice Governor will be Wongsakorn Nunchukan, who has just completed a term serving as Vice Governor in Satun province, south of Phuket on the Andaman coast.

Mr Wongsakorn, 57, originally from Ranote district in Songkla province, has previously served in Phuket as Chief of the Phuket Provincial Planning and Public Works Office.

Mr Wongsakorn was transferred to the post of Satun Vice Governor on Oct 21, 2018. (See notice here.)