Annissa to compete in World Surf League

SURFING: NSP, a Thailand-based watersports company, with roots grounded in surfing for over 20 plus years, is excited to announce a partnership with Thai National Annissa Flynn (Anni), who will join the International Women’s team to compete on the World Surfing League (WSL) tour.

Surfing
By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 May 2022, 09:30AM

NSP welcomes Annissa Flynn to the International Women’s Surf Team. Photo: Kata Surf / NSP

Anni in action. Photo: Kata Surf / NSP

Keen readers of The Phuket News will be more than familiar with Anni and her surf journey so far. Fluent in Thai and English, Anni resides in Phuket and holds dual citizenship with Australia, giving her the perfect playgrounds to develop her surfing skills from the early age of 8-years-old.

She won a silver medal representing Thailand in the 2019 South East Asian Games and has also been very competitive on the World Flowboarding tour, winning three world championships between 2017 and 2019. Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Anni also ranked 1st in the Thai Surf Championships.

“I’m so happy to announce that I am joining the NSP team! I’m so grateful for this opportunity and stoked to see what this year will bring,” commented 24-year-old Anni after the partnership had been confirmed.

Anni has been surfing since the age of eight, describing her relationship with the sport during a previous interview with The Phuket News as a very personal one: “Like many things, surfing is very personal and it is hard to describe to someone who doesn’t have that personal connection.

“For me the feeling of being out there in the water not thinking about anything is very calming, almost like a form of meditation. And the actual surfing itself is like standing on water, a truly magical feeling.”

NSP is taking a slightly different route to building their competitive surf team by partnering with women who have dreams of winning the WSL Pro Tour. Anni, who had previously stated that competing in the WSL was her biggest dream in surfing, joins the team alongside Australian Izzie Caldow, who recently finished third at the 2022 WSL Manly Junior Pro event.

“These are really exciting times for NSP as we grow our International women’s surf team with Anni,” said Trent Pedersen, CEO of NSP.

“Being based in Thailand, we had the opportunity over the last couple of years to watch Anni grow and develop into an extremely competitive surfer. Even through the pandemic, we saw how determined she was to improve her skills.

“We’re looking forward to working together with Anni to achieve her dreams of competing and earning a podium on the Pro tour.”

Anni’s Schedule and Quiver:

Anni will be representing NSP in the upcoming WSL Asian Qualifying Series to be held in Indonesia next month, with her full schedule to be announced soon. She will be competing in the qualifying series on the Slot Machine a newly launched performance Pro model designed by Carl Schaper out of Hawaii. Anni will also surf in the local longboard comps on a performance Pro9 longboard, designed by Carl Schaper.

Anni’s additional sponsors include RipCurl Asia, We Are Feel Good Inc., Beach Boy Commu, Garmin Thailand, Sympl, Surf House Phuket, Mak Flowboards, and Wakeplayer Thailand.  

About NSP

Established in 2001, the goal of NSP or “New Surf Project" was to create a light, highly durable surfboard, at a very competitive price-point. By introducing a new epoxy manufacturing technology, NSP revolutionized the industry for recreational surfers. Today, NSP, “Nature, Surfing, Products” is one of the world’s largest surf brands catering to all skill levels with high-performing, eco-friendly and durable boards that paddle faster and last longer.

For Marketing Inquiries contact: Caren Forbes, International Marketing Manager: Caren@nspsurfboards.com

