Phuket's Silver Surfer riding the crest of a wave

Phuket's Silver Surfer riding the crest of a wave

SURFING: Phuket surfing sensation Annissa Flynn won a silver medal in the women’s short board competition at the recent SEA Games in the Philippines. She is also three time defending women’s world flowboard champion.

Surfing
By The Phuket News

Friday 27 December 2019, 08:45AM

Surfing sensation Annissa Flynn has a bright and exciting future ahead of her as she rides into 2020. Photo: Surfing Federation of Thailand.

Surfing sensation Annissa Flynn has a bright and exciting future ahead of her as she rides into 2020. Photo: Surfing Federation of Thailand.

Annissa won the silver medal in the women's shortboard open surfing at the SEA Games earlier this month. Photo: Peeraphon Leelasetlakul

Annissa won the silver medal in the women's shortboard open surfing at the SEA Games earlier this month. Photo: Peeraphon Leelasetlakul

The Phuket News managed to catch up with her to hear about her competition experience, her views on the sport and what the future holds for her.

Talk to us about your experience at the recent SEA Games, in particular the silver medal triumph in the short board finals.

I was extremely lucky to have had two weeks to stay in La Union with the Thailand team before the competition started.

We had professional support from Next Level Surf Coaching out of Byron Bay, Australia and coach Pete was with us the whole time to help us through everything we needed to know.

We were also really fortunate to have a full support team including a physiotherapist so everything support wise was set.

During the actual contest and every heat that I went into I didn’t think about the outcome at all. I just wanted to do my absolute best and give it my all. And I couldn't be happier that I was able to bring a silver medal back home.

 

This now opens up major doors of opportunity – what are the next steps and what does the future hold?

Thailand’s national surfing team is currently working out my schedule for next year and it will definitely mean more and more competition.

I think the 2020 Asian beach games in Sanya, China next November is definitely on my schedule.

I'm really excited for what the future has for me.

 

You’re also women’s world flowboarding champion – can you tell us a little more about this ?

The surfing high season here in Phuket lasts for about 5-6 months (May to November). Outside of that conditions are flat and waves all but non-existent.

Flowboarding is a great alternative.

I started about six years ago and immediately loved it! It blends elements of surfing, bodyboarding and snowboarding as you ride an artificial wave called a FlowRider. We currently have 2 Flowriders in Phuket at Surf House in Kata and Surf House Patong.

I won my first World title in Mexico in 2017 and have defended it successfully eversince.

 

What does surfing mean to you and what do you like most about it? What’s the best place you’ve surfed and your favourite place to surf?

Like many things, surfing is very personal and it is hard to describe to someone who doesn’t have that personal connection.

For me the feeling of being out there in the water not thinking about anything is very calming, almost like a form of meditation. And the actual surfing itself is like standing on water, a truly magical feeling.

One of my favourite spots to surf is Banda Aceh, off Sumatra in Indonesia. The break is left handed and it creates a perfect A frame (a peak shaped wave that breaks equally left and right). Its really secluded and not may people know about it so it's one of my favourite spots to date.

 

Who has been your biggest influence as a role model, personally and professionally?

Ever since I was young, Stephanie Gilmore has always been my surfing idol. The way she surfs with such power and flow, it's just truly incredible.

My parents are my main role models. They have made me who I am today, they have supported me through everything and I couldn't be happier to have them in my life.

