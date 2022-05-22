Andamanda opens in Phuket

PHUKET: The B4.5 billion Andamanda Phuket water fun park officially opened yesterday (May 21), with Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister, as guest of honour.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 May 2022, 03:18PM

More than 300 distinguished guests and important persons of Phuket joined to congratulate Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of Proud Group, ready to press the button to open the door and take historic photos together around the nine-meter Three-Headed Smoke Dragon (The Great Nagon), noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Also present to assist with officiating the grand opening were Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong and Nithi Siprae, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development.

The park welcomed 1,500 Phuket residents out of thousands of registered users on its first day of operations at the park, which covers ​​​​58 rai in Kathu.

The development, under construction for years, features three key elements: a water park, a hotel and a lifestyle retail area.

“It will become one of the destinations in Phuket that everyone must visit, and will be an important driving force in the revitalisation of the tourism economy in Phuket, which is ready to welcome tourists from all over the world and hoping to receive 1 million tourists a year, in line with and supporting Thailand’s tourism policy,” Mr Suwat said yesterday, repeating his comments at the press launch in Bangkok last week.

