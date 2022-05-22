tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Andamanda opens in Phuket

Andamanda opens in Phuket

PHUKET: The B4.5 billion Andamanda Phuket water fun park officially opened yesterday (May 21), with Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister, as guest of honour.

tourismconstructioneconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 May 2022, 03:18PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

More than 300 distinguished guests and important persons of Phuket joined to congratulate Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of Proud Group, ready to press the button to open the door and take historic photos together around the nine-meter Three-Headed Smoke Dragon (The Great Nagon), noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Also present to assist with officiating the grand opening were Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong and Nithi Siprae, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development.

The park welcomed 1,500 Phuket residents out of thousands of registered users on its first day of operations at the park, which covers ​​​​58 rai in Kathu.

The development, under construction for years, features three key elements: a water park, a hotel and a lifestyle retail area.

“It will become one of the destinations in Phuket that everyone must visit, and will be an important driving force in the revitalisation of the tourism economy in Phuket, which is ready to welcome tourists from all over the world and hoping to receive 1 million tourists a year, in line with and supporting Thailand’s tourism policy,” Mr Suwat said yesterday, repeating his comments at the press launch in Bangkok last week.

The park is predicted to attract a million visitors in its first year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tourism chief expects 5mn visitors by year’s end
Phuket ramps up anti-dengue efforts as school year starts
Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm
Australia voters end decade of conservative rule
Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted
Phuket Opinion: Putting transparency on the map
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
TAT upgrades tourist arrivals forecast
Phuket readies for another food festival, with hemp on the menu
Water supply outage to affect all of Phuket Town
EGAT touts boosted power supply to Phuket
Russia says Mariupol battle at end as Ukrainian defenders surrender
Aqua Lumina underway in Phuket
Bars call for end to midnight closing
Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

 

Phuket community
‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

@Kurt Please turn on the "Spell Check" on your computer....(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

@Kurt Why should they keep the Thailand Pass for Thai's ? Thai's don't need an insuran...(Read More)

Phuket readies for another food festival, with hemp on the menu

Oh dear Kurt ! Does it really matter how they call it ? Btw, as they don't do it on a regular ba...(Read More)

Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted

Typical police brutality. Worldwide. ACAB !...(Read More)

Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted

My BS radar just went off. Three innocent teens just out for a little fun late at night? Armed? Nee...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

Mr Anutin's prejudiced opinion about foreigners. Twice in public he called them "dirty fara...(Read More)

Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted

"IF their actions exceeded the scope of their duties..." IF? No IF about it!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting transparency on the map

What would be a great addition to this app is when you click on a land plot not only does it show th...(Read More)

Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted

Commit a crime and get transferred. End of story....(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

Thailand Pass was, is, remains psychological barrier for foreigners, specially as the Pass is now ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 