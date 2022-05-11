tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Former Deputy PM Suwat announces opening of Phuket’s B4.5bn Andamanda project

Former Deputy PM Suwat announces opening of Phuket’s B4.5bn Andamanda project

BANGKOK: The Andamanda water park project in Kathu costing B4.5 billion to build was officially launched at a press event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10).

transportconstructioneconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 May 2022, 02:31PM

Former Deputy PM Suwat at the event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Former Deputy PM Suwat at the event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10). Photo: PR Phuket

The opening was announced at an event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10). Photo: PR Phuket

The opening was announced at an event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10). Photo: PR Phuket

The opening was announced at an event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10). Photo: PR Phuket

The opening was announced at an event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10). Photo: PR Phuket

The opening was announced at an event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10). Photo: PR Phuket

The opening was announced at an event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10). Photo: PR Phuket

An aerial view of the park, which will open on May 21. Photo: Supplied

An aerial view of the park, which will open on May 21. Photo: Supplied

A promotional photo of the park released with the launch. Photo: Supplied

A promotional photo of the park released with the launch. Photo: Supplied

A promotional photo of the park released with the launch. Photo: Supplied

A promotional photo of the park released with the launch. Photo: Supplied

A promotional photo of the park released with the launch. Photo: Supplied

A promotional photo of the park released with the launch. Photo: Supplied

A promotional photo of the park released with the launch. Photo: Supplied

A promotional photo of the park released with the launch. Photo: Supplied

« »

The fun and culture park tourist attraction will open its gates to visitors on May 21, said former Deputy Prime Minister Suwat Liptapanlop, who presided over the “opening ceremony” at the Siam Paragon mall in the capital. Mr Suwat served as Deputy Prime Minister under the Thaksin Shinawatra administration in 2006.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew flew to Bangkok to join the event. Also present was Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam 

Executive Director of Proud Group, Proudputh Liptapanlop, also an Oxford graduate and daughter of former PM Suwat, was also present for the occasion, as was Brian Walker Smith of premier water park designers Whitewater West Industries Co Ltd, which designed the Andmanda project.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

The ​​​​58-rai development, under construction for years, aims to be a one-stop entertainment center, “combining good culture and various points of interest”, said Mr Suwat.

The project features three key elements: a water park, a hotel and lifestyle retail area, he said.

“It will become one of the destinations in Phuket that everyone must visit, and will be an important driving force in the revitalisation of the tourism economy in Phuket, which is ready to welcome tourists from all over the world and hoping to receive 1 million tourists a year, in line with and supporting Thailand’s tourism policy,” Mr Suwat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab
Developers require rejig to flatten prices
Water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew
Boy blinded by acute sinusitis to go to Siriraj
Over 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, no deaths
Small power outage to affect Thepkrasattri
Prayut to hold talks with US Defence Secretary
Walk-in Pfizer jabs for kids offered at Phuket International Airport
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Doctors: Phuket boy blinded by infection not vaccine; COVID alert downgraded || May 10
Woman believed killed by attack from brother’s dog
Phiphat launches new Andaman tourism campaign
Philippine dictator’s son wins landslide presidential victory
Putin says Russia defending ‘Motherland’ as Ukraine war rages
Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

 

Phuket community
‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

It's recently become harder to get there because Red Mountain have (illegally?) closed the publi...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Confusing name. When they said Kamala I assumed it was in Kamala. This is one of the many illegal lo...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Kurt, i bet Prayut has still more knowledge than you. Or how many international summits did you atte...(Read More)

Developers require rejig to flatten prices

So stop building! Nobody's forcing these people to continue building houses and condos that peop...(Read More)

Prayut to hold talks with US Defence Secretary

Talks with USA Secretary of Defence? Perhaps asking for cheaper engines for in the China building su...(Read More)

Boy blinded by acute sinusitis to go to Siriraj

The amounts mentioned to help the boy financially are a big joke. It shows how thick skin of Hi-So&#...(Read More)

Phiphat launches new Andaman tourism campaign

TAT should go to sleep and woken up when high season starts that used to be first weekend Decembe...(Read More)

Philippine dictator’s son wins landslide presidential victory

And history in Philippines probably going to repeat. Majority of present Philippinos never experienc...(Read More)

Prayut to hold talks with US Defence Secretary

General Prayut has this double function quite a while since mate General Prayit, ex Defence, can'...(Read More)

Boy blinded by acute sinusitis to go to Siriraj

A 'delegation' visits a small boy- how intimidating. A donation of 'consumer goods'-...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 