Former Deputy PM Suwat announces opening of Phuket’s B4.5bn Andamanda project

BANGKOK: The Andamanda water park project in Kathu costing B4.5 billion to build was officially launched at a press event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 May 2022, 02:31PM

An aerial view of the park, which will open on May 21. Photo: Supplied

The opening was announced at an event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Former Deputy PM Suwat at the event in Bangkok yesterday (May 10). Photo: PR Phuket

The fun and culture park tourist attraction will open its gates to visitors on May 21, said former Deputy Prime Minister Suwat Liptapanlop, who presided over the “opening ceremony” at the Siam Paragon mall in the capital. Mr Suwat served as Deputy Prime Minister under the Thaksin Shinawatra administration in 2006.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew flew to Bangkok to join the event. Also present was Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam

Executive Director of Proud Group, Proudputh Liptapanlop, also an Oxford graduate and daughter of former PM Suwat, was also present for the occasion, as was Brian Walker Smith of premier water park designers Whitewater West Industries Co Ltd, which designed the Andmanda project.

The ​​​​58-rai development, under construction for years, aims to be a one-stop entertainment center, “combining good culture and various points of interest”, said Mr Suwat.

The project features three key elements: a water park, a hotel and lifestyle retail area, he said.

“It will become one of the destinations in Phuket that everyone must visit, and will be an important driving force in the revitalisation of the tourism economy in Phuket, which is ready to welcome tourists from all over the world and hoping to receive 1 million tourists a year, in line with and supporting Thailand’s tourism policy,” Mr Suwat said.