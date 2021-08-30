The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare

PHUKET: An American tourist was safely rescued and brought back to Phuket after he was injured on rocks on an island just offshore from Yanui Beach, on Phuket’s southwest coast, yesterday (Aug 29).

weathermarinetourismSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 30 August 2021, 12:29PM

The American was safely brought back to shore. Photo: Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The American was safely brought back to shore. Photo: Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The American was safely brought back to shore and treated for scratches on his legs. Photo: Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The American was safely brought back to shore and treated for scratches on his legs. Photo: Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

« »

The American man had rented a kayak and paddled out to the island, but was unable to make it back to Phuket, explained Lt Col Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police officers were informed of the man’s predicament at about 4:50pm after the tourist had called the Tourist Police 1155 hotline, Lt Col Ekkachai confirmed.

The tourist, who Lt Col Ekkachai declined to name but estimated to be about 25 years old, had arrived in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, Lt Col Ekkachai also confirmed.

Tourist Police along with a lifeguard from Nai Harn Beach boarded a jet-ski to recover the man from the island. As the jet-ski neared the shore, they could see him waving at them.

The tourist told police that he had gone kayaking from Yanui Beach out to the island, Koh Man. While on the island, he had climbed up onto a rock and slipped down, injuring his leg.

While back on shore at Yanui Beach, the man pointed out that he had asked the kayak rental operator whether he could paddle to the far side of the island.

The American was adamant that she said he could.

The kayak rental operator was adamant that she said he couldn’t.

Lt Col Ekkachai confirmed that the tourist had suffered only scratches along his legs.

The tourist was brought back to Phuket safely and escorted back to the hotel where he is staying in Wichit, Lt Col Ekkachai said.

Phuket for weeks now has been experiencing typical “southwest monsoon” weather for this time of year, with strong winds and passing storms making travel on open water around the island dangerous.

Last week, German tourist couple were safely rescued and brought back to Phuket after they were blown offshore by a passing storm while kayaking off Phuket’s east coast.

The dangers of being blown offshore while kayaking off Phuket has previously made international headlines following the disappearance of Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Werakan Siriprakon, 23, from Nakhon Sawan, in December 2019.

The couple were last seen kayaking off Yanui Beach, where the American had rented his kayak from yesterday.

Despite days of searching by air and sea rescue teams, Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were never found.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket COVID restrictions extended
India pinpointed for TAT tourism bonanza
Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases
Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge
Booster shots start ‘next month’
New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1
Ready to reopen, safely
Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption
Preserving a cultural heritage
Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations
Man arrested with 480k ya bah pills valued at B24mn
Loan shark debt collection erupts into brawl
Thammasat University authorised to import vaccines
Restrictions to be eased in dark red zones

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

Agree JohnC. Paragraph 5, "Why would a fugitive with 'a' such financial means", la...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

So from where does the 2 month lockdown come from ? Or does this only refer to domestic tourists? Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

He was so greedy and corrupt that even the 40% was not enough. He would have the electronic brain of...(Read More)

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1

What a confusing headline ! Why not wait until final decisions are made ?...(Read More)

Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations

why are people not allowed to visit hospitals in neighbouring provinces. Healthy people are very se...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Plotkin's formula for Delta requires 90% inoculated, Thailand is preparing to live with Covid- o...(Read More)

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1

finally someone recognizes that someone leaving Phuket on a boat trip outside the district but comi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

If police officer is entitled to 40pc of the value of the illegal cars - as reward for performance. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Correct that Phuket officialdom said 70% Phuket inhabitants is vaccinated with Chinese vaccines? Dru...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Well it’s sad or funny,a have many Thai friends some driving if ambulances in Phuket. And they tol...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 