All visa extensions in effect from Nov 1

All visa extensions in effect from Nov 1

THAILAND: The Thai Immigration Bureau issued an announcement today (Oct 6) reaffirming their confirmation that all visa types extended during the latest amnesty or before Oct 31 will collectively come into effect starting November 1, 2020.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 October 2020, 04:21PM

Foreigners at the Visa Extension section at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Foreigners at the Visa Extension section at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Pornchai Kuntee explained at a press conference last Tuesday (Sept 29) that there were two different groups of visa holders: those who applied for extensions before the original cut-off date of Sept 26 and those who hadn’t, with the latter being granted the opportunity to do so until Oct 31.

Irrespective of when an individual’s visa was or will be extended, they will all take effect from November 1.

Authorities explained that to reduce overcrowding visa extension applications can be submitted at each local immigration office from now until Oct 31.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Foreigners who had already paid B1,900 and been approved an extension to stay of 30 days from Sept 27 under the previous ‘visa amnesty’ will be allowed to stay in Thailand until Nov 30 at no extra cost.

Further information can be found at www.immigration.gov.th or via the National Hotline at 1178.

