THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

All six Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers charged for beating tourists denied bail

PHUKET: All six suspects charged for beating two tourists from the UAE to the ground and kicking them repeatedly in Patong last Thursday night (Mar 28) have been refused bail and are being held in remand, Patong Police have confirmed.


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 2 April 2019, 01:05PM

All six suspects involved in the attack have been denied bail and are being held in remand. Image: Screengrab / Supplied

All six suspects involved in the attack have been denied bail and are being held in remand. Image: Screengrab / Supplied

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News today (April 2), “Five suspects are being held at Phuket Provincial prison right now. The other one suspect is not over 20 years old. He will be handed over to the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court today.

“They all have already been charged with affray causing bodily harm by attacking two tourists,” Col Anotai confirmed.

However, police have yet to conclude their investigation, Col Anotai added.

“We have yet to complete our questioning of six other witnesses, so we requested that the suspects be held at Phuket Provincial Prison for 12 days, from March 30 to April 10.

“They have been refused bail while the investigation is in process. If police granted them bali, then the suspects might flee the charges,” he said.

Phuket Immigration have already taken statements from the tourists involved, Col Anotai explained.

“And Phuket Immigration led the tourists in identifying the suspects,” he added.

The tourists departed Phuket last Friday (Mar 29), the day after the attack.

“They returned home on a flight back to Dubai on Emirates Airline Flight EK 2593 on March 29. They thanked everyone involved in arresting all the suspects,” Col Anotai said.

Meanwhile, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatan was briefed on police progress in the case at a meeting held yesterday to raise the issue of tourists’ safety.

Present for the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit, and other members of the Phuket Provincial Transport Management Committee, including military officials, Patong Police, Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha, and Wanchat Choonhathanorm, a senior prosecutor at the Phuket’s Public Prosecutor’s Office, which operates under the Office of the Attorney General.

“Next the Phuket Provincial Prosecutor must discuss this case with investigators to expedite proceedings and to make sure the case is handled quickly and effectively.

“We must be fair to both sides, the tourists and the suspects,” Governor Phakaphong said.

At the meeting, Governor Phakaphong and other officials also discussed a range of other public transport issues, including public transport licenses, service standards, public transport parking and prices, noted a report from the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department.

However, no further details on those issues were forthcoming.

The fight that saw the two UAE tourists attacked on Pracha Nukroh Rd in front of the Malin Plaza broke out at about 11pm last Thursday.

Parts of the vicious beating were recorded by a bystander. The footage recorded showed the tuk-tuk drivers and at least one motorbike taxi driver beating two men in the middle of the road.

The tourists were beaten to the ground, with several of their attackers kicking both men repeatedly while they were still down.

In the video recording a woman’s voice can be heard screaming for the attackers to stop. Her pleas were ignored. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Galong | 02 April 2019 - 15:45:35 

Six on two, but, "we must be fair to both sides" That's simply amazing.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mains water supply to be shut off in Rassada
Power outage scheduled in Cherng Talay
Roadworks cause traffic delays in Phuket Town
Alcohol areas in question as beach club defends minors on premises
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket’s Best Burger 2019! Searching for bombs in islands? Going after medical pricey meds! || April 1
B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir
B2mn in drugs, cars and cash seized from routine police stop-and-search
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into U-turning cement truck
Nicobar earthquakes no cause for alarm
Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway
Phuket Opinion: A matter of trust
Man stabs ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend repeatedly in jealous attack
Over B33mn of title deeds returned to creditors of informal debt
Patong underground cable project hits delays
Power cut to hit Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
All six Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers charged for beating tourists denied bail

Six on two, but, "we must be fair to both sides" That's simply amazing....(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Blah blah indeed. No wonder Thai Immigration wants to make it harder for dirtbag foreigners to settl...(Read More)

Alcohol areas in question as beach club defends minors on premises

Great story. Any one age "'14"' or "'15'' on Phuket can have bee...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

Was it ever explained to the people what/why the blue pump barge + pipes was installed in the reserv...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

As usual, long time 'plans' and talks only. Next is doing nothing, until the time get wrong....(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

Unless they can somehow channel more water into the reservoir it isn't going to help. The water ...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

"And, they're actually going to do it," you have been here long enough to know, saying...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Thailand never being colonised"Hallucinating?Where did i mention Thailand?"Don't...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

Haha,well done.Good thing PN to go after people like those who asking questions like: Does T&T m...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

A few of us were round the dam the other day and were commentating on this. With the water levels lo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
Ride 4 Kids 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 